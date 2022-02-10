Buchanan nominates seven Sarasota seniors for service academies

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan this week nominated seven Sarasota County high school seniors for military academies.

“Here in Florida’s 16th District, we are fortunate to have so many driven and courageous students willing to serve in our armed forces,” said Buchanan. “Each of the nominees is deserving of the privilege of attending one of our nation’s prestigious service academies. I wish each of my nominees the best of luck throughout the remainder of the selection process and look forward to their future success.”

Riverview High School student Christopher Barr of Sarasota was nominated to the United States Military Academy;

Sarasota Military Academy cadet Sophia Hoffman of Sarasota was nominated to the United States Military Academy;

Sarasota Military Academy cadet Cooper Bowditch of Sarasota was nominated to the United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy, and the United States Air Force Academy;

Sarasota Military Academy cadet Abigail Koester of Sarasota was nominated to the United States Naval Academy and the United States Military Academy;

Sarasota High School student Wilson Kai Sutter of Sarasota was nominated to the United States Naval Academy and the United States Military Academy;

Riverview High School student Kate Fleming of Sarasota was nominated to the United States Naval Academy;

Venice High School student Jack Lambert of Sarasota was nominated to the United States Naval Academy.

Additionally, two seniors from Manatee County were nominated: Braden River High School student Brett Brustad of Bradenton was nominated to the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Naval Academy and Palmetto High School student Arianna Longo of Ellenton was nominated to the United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Air Force Academy, and the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

Buchanan also nominated 13 students from Hillsborough County. The 22 nominees live within the boundaries of the 16th Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Greg Stuebe nominated 11 additional seniors from his district in November. Of them, Gavin Edwards of Sarasota Military Academy -was nominated to attend the United States Naval Academy, United States Merchant Marine Academy; Isabella Evans of Sarasota Military Academy, the United States Naval Academy, United States Merchant Marine Academy; Molly Owens of Pine View High School was nominated to attend the United States Naval Academy and Joseph Oliver of Pine View High School was nominated for the United States Military Academy.

Each year, members of the House and Senate nominate senior high school students they represent for admission to the U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, Military and Naval academies. Applicants who meet strict qualifications are interviewed and recommended by a non-partisan Service Academy Board appointed by the congressmen and senators.