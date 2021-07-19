Buchanan announces he is quarantined with COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he is quarantining at his Longboat Key home with "very mild, flu-like symptoms.''

In a statement posted this morning on Twitter, Buchanan said he had been vaccinated “since it was made available earlier this year.’’ He was tested after experiencing symptoms.

“I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible,’’ Buchanan said. “In the meantime, this should serve as a reminder that although vaccines provide a very high degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.”

Longtime Buchanan aide Gary Tibbetts, who had been with the congressman since 2011, died of COVID-19 in July 2020.