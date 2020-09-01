Bubbles fountain up in Lakewood Ranch

Those who visited Main Street at Lakewood Ranch the morning of Sept. 1 were in for a bit of fun.

The fountain at Main Street was overflowing with bubbles, which blew in clumps down the street and even floated in the air like clouds above a neighboring lake.

Who poured bubble solution into the water remains a mystery.

Amanda Zipperer, property manager for Main Street, said it's the first time it's happened in 10 years, and crews will have to drain, clean and refill the fountain. She hopes it does not happen again.