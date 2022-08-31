Brooke Guy Asbury

1936-2022

Guy Asbury’s Memorial Service will be held on Friday, 09/09/2022 at Sarasota National Cemetery at 11:30 AM, followed by Celebration of Life Memorial Service at Siesta Key Chapel at 12:30 pm on the same date.

Guy Asbury (born on 07/17/1936) bid his farewell to this life on 02/22/2022 at Bay Pines Healthcare System facility, St. Petersburg, FL while undergoing a long recovery after a hip surgery, with wife and daughter by his side.

For over half a century Sarasota was Guy’s hometown and a place of his spiritual recharge. Located in the heart of old Sarasota, his house was a place of gathering for creative minds for several generations. His home was open to fellow scientists, artists, and musicians including sculptors Rubin Peacock and De Wain Valentine, aerospace engineer Max Waddoups Jr, artist Frank Cole, Allman Brothers band, and many others.

Guy deeply valued kindness, hard work, dedication, and sincerity.

He was a life-long supporter of arts and education. Guy Asbury took an active part in establishing East West College of Natural Medicine in Sarasota. At different stages of life he enjoyed parasailing, water skiing, boating, powerlifting, and travelling all over the world. Guy was a dedicated loving husband, father, and a reliable friend.

Guy Asbury had a vast professional experience, ranging from System /Aerospace Engineer and Principle Engineer (defense sector) at Harris Corporation (currently L3Harris Technologies), Chairman of the Board at East West College of Natural Medicine, golf course builder (El Conquistador golf course, Bradenton FL), to owner of Siesta Fish Market (Siesta Key, Sarasota FL).

Roots: Guy was born in Philadelphia, PA to parents Helen Pine Asbury, a nurse, and Norman B. G. Asbury, a Navy officer. His only sister is Norlen Gaile (Scottie) Holliday, wife of Sarasota architect James B. Holliday.

Education: Guy received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at Colorado State University. He held a captain’s license and operated various types of sailing and motor boats.

Guy’s spirit continues in his sons Scott and Chuck, his daughters Shari and Anna, and grandson Tylor. He is survived by wife Zulfiia, nephews Craig and Michael Holliday, and niece Suzanne Farina.

SERVICE:

Friday, September 9, 11:30AM

Sarasota National Cemetery