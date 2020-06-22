Those who have a hard time finding beach parking can rejoice, the Siesta Key Breeze Trolley is running again.

The trolley, which makes stops from Siesta Village to Turtle Beach, was previously closed due to COVID-19. However, Sarasota County opened the free service to all riders June 18.

Patrons can catch a ride from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The trolley is cleaned nightly and high-touch surfaces, such as hand rails and seats, are disinfected at the end of each loop. Those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to refrain from riding.