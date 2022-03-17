Bradenton World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

On March 15, World War II veteran Warren Pizzello received a birthday gift he never expected.

A third digit in his age.

East County's Pizzello enjoyed a special 100th birthday celebration at his Parkcrest Landings apartment complex organized by his family, friends and members of VFW Post 12055.

"I think this is a gift from the man upstairs," Pizzello said about turning 100. "He has given me the gift of life for so long."

Pizzello said 100 didn't feel any different than 99 because he still is in "pretty good health."

Highlighting the occasions were Pizzello's stories about his service in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Chaplain Ron Babcock offers his good wishes to Warren Pizzello.

In 1941, Pizzello was a 19-year-old working as a metalsmith in a shipyard in Quincy, Massachusetts. He was helping to build ships for the Navy.

When Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, Pizzello's former classmate from Beverly, Massachusetts — Herman A. Spear — was killed in the attack on the USS Arizona.

“Our country was in trouble. I decided to join the Navy because a lot of people were being killed,” he said, referring to the European and Pacific Theaters of World War II.

After joining the Navy, Pizzello became a petty officer, first class, on the USS Mount Olympus.

On one occasion, he witnessed another American ship being hit by two Japanese fighter planes.



"I was on the main deck of the ship, and I could see the gunners shooting up at the plane," he said. "They had guns, and they turned around, like a revolving door. One ship got hit by a kamikaze plane, and eight men were killed on that ship. It was sad to see. At night we could see the other ship — they had to throw the bodies over into the ocean."

World War II History of the USS Mount Olympus (AGC-8) October 3, 1943: Launched as a transport, Eclipse December 27, 1943: Renamed Mount Olympus May 24, 1944: Commissioned at Boston, Massachusetts; Pizzello joined the crew Early July 1944: Departed Boston July 23, 1944: Arrived in Hawaii via the Panama Canal August 29, 1944: Departed Hawaii October 20, 1944: Arrived in Leyte Gulf, in the Japanese-occupied Philippines, to serve as headquarters for U.S. invasion force October 26, 1944: Departed Leyte Gulf for Hollandia, New Guinea, via Peleliu, to prepare for another assault December 31, 1945: Departed Manus Island, Admiralties, for the January 9, 1945 assault on Lingayen, Philippines January 11, 1945: Departed Lingayen February 11, 1945: Arrived in San Francisco for overhaul February 22, 1945: Left for Hawaii and Guam July 6, 1945: Arrived in Guam July 1945: Collided with oiler Millicoma while departing for Manila, Philippines and docked in San Pedro Bay, Leyte, Philippines for repairs August 3, 1945: Arrived in Manila September 2, 1945: Arrived in Tokyo Bay after the close of the war

In July 1945, the Millicoma, a naval refueling and replenishment operations ship, collided with the USS Mount Olympus. At first, some of the crew, including Pizzello, thought they had been struck by a Japanese torpedo.

“If it had been, I wouldn’t be here talking to you,” he said.

The ship was escorted to San Pedro Bay, Leyte, in the Philippines, where it went into dry dock — meaning it was put into a dry basin for maintenance — with Pizzello helping with the repair efforts.

On Sept. 2, 1945, Pizzello’s ship passed the USS Missouri, and he witnessed the surrender ceremony that brought an end to World War II. His ship later docked in Tokyo, where he saw the destruction wrought by B-29 bombers. The bombed-out buildings created sights he always will remember.

Pizzello told stories about his life outside the military as well. After the war he returned to Massachusetts and met his wife of 46 years, Janet, at a dance. He owned a heating and air conditioning business there for 50 years and worked well into his 70s.

Janet and Warren had a daughter, Amy, who brought her parents to Bradenton in 2011. Amy Kippin attended the 100th birthday celebration and said she hopes to record her father's war stories.

Janet Pizzello died in 2014.

Among the members of the VFW who attended the 100th birthday celebration were Post Commander Graham Ellis and Chaplain Ron Babcock. Ellis said Pizzello is the only member of the post that is 100 or older.

Born in a living room in Salem, Massachusetts, in 1922, to Angelo and Hilda Pizzello, Warren Pizzello said he strives to live the best life he can at 100. He exercises every day, pushing his walker against his bed and marching. He performs arm exercises with elastic bands and does leg exercises in his wheelchair.

His faith is extremely important to him, and although it has been difficult for him to attend church lately, he enjoys listening to televised religious services. He enjoys the company of other people and he still arm wrestles on occasion.

“He’s incredibly strong," said his friend Jerry Janowich. "If I could have that level of strength when I reach his age, I’d be so incredibly thankful."

Janowich, a veteran, connected with Pizzello because Janowich's father had also been in the Navy and served in World War II. “He’s a good person," Janowich said. "I wish a lot of young kids could listen to him. He’s so smart about things, common sense kinds of things.”

Warren Pizzello said his advice to younger people is “to be dedicated to helping other people and do the best you can.”

“I like to help other people, if I can,” he said. “Get your mind off yourself and try to help other people — that's my goal. If I know someone I can help encourage — they may be deciding on something, they may be brokenhearted — I want to cheer them up somehow by talking to them. I like to tell them there’s hope for the hopeless. A lot of people, what they’re going through today, are hopeless because, all the tragedies and things that are happening. If I get the opportunity to help someone that’s brokenhearted or has no hope, I want to give them a little hope in their life.”