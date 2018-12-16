 Skip to main content
News
East County Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 3 hours ago

Bradenton motorcyclist dies in one-vehicle wreck

East County man fails to negotiate right turn in University Park.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

A 37-year-old Bradenton man died in a one-vehicle accident when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn Saturday night in University Park.

Peter Nicholas Peltier was killed when his 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle went down and struck the curb about 10:45 p.m. at the corner of Charleston Street and Ashley Circle in University Park.

Peltier was traveling northbound on Charleston Street when he failed to negotiate a right curve. The driver was not wearing a helmet.

 

 

