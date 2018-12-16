Bradenton motorcyclist dies in one-vehicle wreck

A 37-year-old Bradenton man died in a one-vehicle accident when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn Saturday night in University Park.

Peter Nicholas Peltier was killed when his 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle went down and struck the curb about 10:45 p.m. at the corner of Charleston Street and Ashley Circle in University Park.

Peltier was traveling northbound on Charleston Street when he failed to negotiate a right curve. The driver was not wearing a helmet.