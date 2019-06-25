Bradenton man arrested for possession of various drugs

After a months-long investigation, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bradenton man for the possession of narcotics and firearms.

The Manatee Special Investigations Division has been investigating the sale of narcotics at a home in the 700 block of Rosemary Circle for several months.

On Wednesday, June 20, officers executed a search warrant, which resulted in the seizure of various substances, including a small marijuana grow operation, according to police.

Additionally, police seized several firearms that were kept in a locked safe with other contraband.

Michael Olson, 20, was arrested and charged with the possession of MDMA (known commonly as ecstasy), suboxone, THC extract, THC oil, marijuana, alprazolam and cocaine with the intent to sell. Additionally, he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Contraband seized from the residence include: