When Morgan Hart, a senior at Braden River High School, heard her graduation would be rescheduled for July 31, she let out a sigh of relief.

“There are so many teachers I want to see again,” said Hart, who also hasn’t been able to be on campus since before spring break. “It just made me super happy that I get to see all of them and have one final last moment.”

NEW GRADUATION DATES Lakewood Ranch High School: 7 p.m. July 29 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center Braden River High School: 7 p.m. July 31 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center Out-of-Door Academy: Undecided what its plans are for graduation ceremonies

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced schools would be closed through the end of the year, and many seniors were concerned they would have no graduation ceremonies. But Lakewood Ranch High School rescheduled its graduation for 7 p.m. July 29, and Braden River rescheduled to 7 p.m. July 31. Both ceremonies will be held at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.

“While I am truly sad that our graduates and their families will not have their graduation ceremonies as originally planned, we have to ultimately consider what is best for the health and safety of all who would be involved,” said Cynthia Saunders, the superintendent of the School District of Manatee County. “We realize some students and families will not be able to take part during the rescheduled ceremonies in late July, but we wanted to find a time when we might be able to hold something as close to a traditional graduation ceremony as possible.”

District spokesman Michael Barber said the ceremonies were rescheduled to the latest time possible without interfering with the beginning of the next school year.

“We’re hoping by that time we’ll be able to have as close to a traditional style graduation [ceremony] as possible, but like anything related to the coronavirus, it’s filled with uncertainty,” Barber said.

Barber said it’s too early to tell if the district will need to make certain arrangements at the ceremonies due to COVID-19, such as practicing social distancing.

Dustin Dahlquist, the principal of Lakewood Ranch High School, said the school and district wanted to make every effort to honor the class of 2020.

“It’s the culmination of their K-12 education,” he said. “These seniors have waited 13 years to be able to participate in a ceremony, and it’s one of the best days of the school year.”

He said he enjoys participating in the celebration of the students’ successes before they go off to college, the military or the workforce.

Braden River and Lakewood Ranch seniors are disappointed they won’t be graduating in May as planned but are looking forward to at least having a ceremony.

“I’ve always wanted to have the opportunity to walk across the stage, grab my diploma and share my name,” Braden River senior Christian Solorzano said. “My family is excited to see me graduate.”

Although Hart is grateful, she said that she is upset it’s months from now.

“Some of my friends will be in college already during the summer, so that’s a little upsetting,” she said. “But I’m honestly happy that it is still in July because it gives us a chance to see everyone. It’s one bit of high school that I have left since we can’t go back.”

Taylor Snyder, a Lakewood Ranch senior, said this year’s ceremony will be more meaningful to seniors because of the impact COVID-19 has had on their senior year.

“I think it’ll be a little bit more emotional,” Snyder said. “I think it’ll make people grateful for things they probably weren’t grateful for before.

“My friends and I were saying we miss sitting with you guys at lunch. Just being able to sit near everyone is going to feel a lot different than I think it would have any other time. I think a handshake is going to be a lot more memorable now.”