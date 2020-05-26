Braden River High celebrates Class of 2020

As Hannah Badenhorst, a senior at Braden River High School, pulled up to the main entrance of the high school May 26, she stood out of the sun roof of her car to wave to the dozens of teachers and staff members standing by with posters congratulating her on her graduation.

"(The parade) is so awesome," Badenhorst said as she tried to recognize her teachers under their masks. "I'm sad. I don't want to be done."

With the year ending differently than everyone expected due to COVID-19, Braden River High School wanted to celebrate its seniors who will walk across the stage at graduation July 31.

"I've been waiting for graduation since freshman year, and it's hard to wait even longer," Badenhorst said after receiving her cap and gown.

Teachers and staff members said it was bittersweet to see their seniors after being apart for months as the school transitioned to e-learning.

"I want to hug them," said Toni Mullins-Staker, an English teacher. "It's been so long since we've seen them. They made it, and they deserve to be celebrated."