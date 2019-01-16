Braden Oaks home tops local sales at $930,000

A home in Braden Oaks topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Rick and Nancy Dring, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3414 65th St. E., to Linda Malisoff, of Bradenton, for $930,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,011 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

Peter and Julia Dennis, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13806 Milan Terrace to Gregg Schneider and Cynthia Saunders, of Lakewood Ranch, for $721,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,394 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $662,500 in 2012.

Pomello Park

Gary and Eileen Simone, trustees, of Toms River, N.J., sold the home at 20310 77th Ave. E., to Matthew and Dalia Hibbs, of Bradenton, for $655,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,350 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2006.

Lakewood National Golf Club

Eric Trenkmann, of Old Tappan, N.J., sold the home at 6020 Cessna Run to Brian and Laurel McEnroe, of Lakewood Ranch, for $550,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,830 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $570,000 in 2018.

Central Park

Michael and Audrey Clarke, of Monroe, Ga., sold their home at 11518 Gramercy Park Ave., to Bradley and Serene Klomp, of Bradenton, for $535,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,027 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $520,000 in 2018.

Andrea Shollar sold her home at 11312 White Rock Terrace to Austin McLaughlin, of Bradenton, for $224,900. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,161 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,200 in 2011.

Braden River Lakes

Duane Blighton, trustee, sold the home at 4824 14th Ave. E., to Evelyn Keppler-Borsheim and Rosalind Keppler, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,769 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,000 in 2000.

Mirabella at Village Green

Steven and Pamela Folsom, of Lincoln, Neb., sold their home at 7007 Vista Bella Drive to Methlyn Green, trustee, of Briarwood, N.Y., for $427,500. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $304,300 in 2016.

Clubside at Country Club East

WCI Communities LLC sold the Unit 23-B condominium at 7565 Divot Loop to Charlotte Primer, trustee, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area.

Edgewater Village

James and Gloria Beddingfield, of Reston, Va., sold their home at 6639 Windjammer Place to Anthony Pater, of Lakewood Ranch, for $423,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,373 square feet of living area.

Serenity Creek

Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. sold the home at 13143 Bliss Loop to Sanjay and Nehalben Amin, of Bradenton, for $420,400. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,303 square feet of living area.

Tidewater Preserve

William Hewitt and Terry Terry, of Bradenton, sold their home at 949 Preservation St., to Daniel and Audrey Schexnayder, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,628 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $368,100 in 2013.

Braden River Ranchettes

Richard Ferguson, of Sarasota, sold his home at 7503 41st Ave. E., to Jeremy and Barbara Jean Gritt, of Bradenton, for $373,600. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,040 square feet of living area.

Greenbrook Village

Albert Moletz and Sharon Stultz, of Aliquippa, Pa., sold their home at 14024 Nighthawk Terrace to Xuan Lam and Thuy Hoang, of Lakewood Ranch, for $365,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,431 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $317,500 in 2011.

Planters Manor at Greenfield Plantation

David and Clare dePoincy sold their home at 620 Planters Manor Way to Brian Bridgeman, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,824 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2015.

Tara

Janice Jameson, trustee, and Jonathan Jameson, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7019 Gosling Terrace to Phillippe and Marcia Nadeau, of Bradenton, for $349,900. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $327,500 in 2016.

Lori Anne Trainor, of Newfoundland, Canada, sold her home at 6401 Stone River Road to Shelley McNeill and John Hight, of Bradenton, for $235,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,783 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $187,500 in 2014.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Ellen Gray, as Personal Representative, of St. Petersburg, sold the home at 8727 51st Terrace E,. to CastrilloandGentile LLC for $335,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,984 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2010.

Rosedale Highlands

Jean Jordan, of Scarsdale, N.Y., sold her home at 5117 96th St. E., to Woodrow Ban and Deborah Ban, trustees, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,482 square feet of living area.

Michael and Betty Hanatow, of Dudley, Mass., sold their home at 5137 97th St. E., to Janice Jameson, trustee, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,859 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $309,700 in 2003.

Eagle Trace

Ronald and Helen Savage, of Atkinson, N.H., sold their home at 1914 Crystal Lake Trail to Deborah Wilbanks, of Bradenton, for $288,500. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,439 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,300 in 2016.

Peridia

Gene and Nancy Gainer, of Tallassee, sold their home at 4052 Murfield Drive E., to Frank Grote and Kathleen Grote, trustees, of Bradenton, for $281,300. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,979 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,700 in 2004.

Lake Vista Residences

Pearl Kramer, trustee, of Philadelphia, sold the Unit A-403 condominium at 7804 Lake Vista Court to Ann Marie Welty, of Lakewood Ranch, for $242,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $411,500 in 2006.