A student-created documentary will soon air on a major network throughout Sarasota County.

"Into the Storm," a film created by students in the Booker High School Visual and Performing Arts Film and Animation department, will air at 9 p.m. Thursday, April 15, on WEDU, the Tampa Bay area's PBS affiliate.

"Into the Storm" is a documentary that highlights the 1966-67 Booker Tornadoes basketball team on its journey to becoming state champions. It is set against the backdrop of the civil rights era and the desegregation of Sarasota schools.

Prior to desegregation, Emma E Booker founded Booker High School in the 1930s to provide an education to Sarasota's Black residents.

The film features interviews with Booker High alumni, including members of the 1966-67 basketball team and their coach, Joe Backer.

The film was a senior thesis project for students Carol Fauls, editor and director of photography; Lindsey Jennings, assistant director; Sydney Catalfino, screenwriter; and Kiara Harris, sound designer. It was completed under the direction of film teacher John Timpe and co-producer Lori Burton, a member Booker High’s Film and Animation department.

"Into the Storm" is the first work produced by Booker High School to air on a major station. WEDU PBS comprises six distinct channels and has been one of the highest-rated stations in the PBS system.

Since its premiere at the Sarasota Film Festival in April 2019, “Into the Storm” has experienced several revival viewings including in the Visions of the Black Experience Film Festival.

The broadcast premiere will be the film's widest release and will kick-off a two-year contract of screenings on WEDU PBS.