Booker Middle, Riverview High administrators collect district awards

Booker Middle School’s principal and Riverview High’s assistant principal were named tops in their fields by Sarasota County Schools at surprise ceremonies today at each campus.

Booker High’s LaShawn Frost was named the 2019 Principal of the Year for the school district and is now in the running for the same honor statewide. Likewise, Riverview High’s Kathy Wilks is eligible for the statewide honor.

District leaders and co-workwer surprised both educators with flowers and balloons this morning.

“Sarasota County Schools prides itself on having home-grown, strong leadership,” noted Todd Bowden, superintendent of Sarasota County Schools. “LaShawn Frost and Kathy Wilks exemplify the high standards we expect from all our school leaders. Dr. Frost and Mrs. Wilks have each been instrumental to the various schools they have served during their respective tenures within the district. We want our principals and assistant principals to thrive, and inspire their teachers and staff to always pursue professional development. Opportunities are readily available in a variety of growth tracks throughout the district and we continually look to elevate and retain talented educators. This continuity of stellar leadership enhances our students’ learning experiences and further solidifies our district’s reputation as a pacesetter for educational achievement.”

Frost has been an educator for more than 15 years and holds Masters degrees in counseling and educational leadership, along with a doctorate in counseling and leadership.

Before assuming her role as principal of Booker Middle School, Frost served as an assistant principal at both Booker Middle School and Venice High School, where she oversaw curriculum, master scheduling, Small Learning Communities, professional development and other areas.

Wilks holds a Masters degree in administration and supervision and has 20 years of educational experience with Sarasota County Schools. She has also worked at North Port High School and Brookside Middle School.

Sarasota County Schools has received two prior Florida Principal of the Year awards. Alta Vista Elementary’s Dr. Barbara Shirley received the honor in 2014, and Booker High School’s Dr. Rachel Shelley received the honor in 2017.

The school district announced its teacher of the year finalists on Wednesday.