Bonaire residence sells for $7.13 million

A condominium in Bonaire at Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Marijo Chudik Martin and Anthony Albert Martin, trustees, of Westerville, Ohio, sold the Unit 1 condominium at 5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Paul Seed for $7.13 million. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 6,380 square feet of living area.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

Daniel and Jeannine Mullan, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1007 condominium at 1281 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Lemuel Seabrook III and Michele Hooper, of Longboat Key, for $2,875,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,273 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,062,500 in 2010.

Longboat Key Estates

Rountree Sarasota LP sold the home at 604 Rountree Drive to Karen and Andrew Kober, of Longboat Key, for $2,635,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,709 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.4 million in 2009.

Longboat Key Towers

J. Weaver Inc. sold the Unit S-101 condominium at 601 Longboat Club Road to Thomas Joseph, of Canonsburg, Pa., for $1,215,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,420 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $535,000 in 1993.

Grand Bay

Daniel Idzik, trustee, and Kathleen Osborne, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 393 condominium at 3030 Grand Bay Blvd. to Kenneth and Kerry Gorman, of Longboat Key, for $1,095,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,369 square feet of living area.

Beachplace

Blue Pearl LBK LLC sold the Unit 302 condominium at 1045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Amanda and Stephen Heese, of Tampa, for $935,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $765,000 in 2018.

Jon and Kimberly Bowe, trustees, of Eau Claire, Wis., sold the Unit 204 condominium at 1145 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Steven and Mary Custenborder, of Cincinnati, for $840,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $689,000 in 2015.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Linden Terrace Holdings Inc. sold the Unit A-203 condominium at 565 Sanctuary Drive to SLK Family Trust, trustee, for $898,900. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,375 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 1990.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Fred and Karen Langmeyer, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 737 Penfield St. to Phillip Edward Younger and Fanny Cohen Younger, of Longboat Key, for $888,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,178 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 1999.

John James Varley and Virginia Harley, of Windermere, sold their home at 520 De Narvaez Drive to James and Ashley Dawson, of Longboat Key, for $730,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,640 square feet of living area. It sold for $555,000 in 2007.

Emerald Pointe South

James Sean Lebaron and Darleen Lebaron, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 4 condominium at 1907 Harbour Links Circle to Deborah and Mark Marcantano, of Longboat Key, for $779,500. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,376 square feet of living area. It sold for $508,500 in 2004.

Fairway Bay

Robert and Jane Lewit, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 633 condominium at 2120 Harbourside Drive to Jay and Elizabeth Berke, of Longboat Key, for $745,500. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,031 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2013.

Salty Acres

Reenie and Margarita Lopez, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 101 condominium at 5621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jason and Melinda Ann Brandt, of Pikesville, Md., for $680,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,395 square feet of living area. It sold for $523,000 in 2019.

Lido Beach Club

Joseph Iossa sold the Unit 308 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Hugh Mitchell, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It sold for $576,000 in 2018.

Club Longboat Beach and Tennis

Barry J. Black Investments Inc. sold the Unit 213 condominium at 5055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Stephen and Karen Hale, of Horseheads, N.Y., for $549,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,000 in 1985.

Lido Harbour Towers

Cosimo Joseph Modafferi and Lelia Modafferi, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 1770 Benjamin Franklin Drive to David and Robin Day, of Columbus, Ohio, for $495,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,168 square feet of living area. It sold for $112,000 in 1990.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Michael Nink and Linda Olsen, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 125 condominium at 524 Spanish Drive S. to Michelle Abbey, of Longboat Key, for $370,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,399 square feet of living area. It sold for $202,000 in 2020.

Lido Dorset

Louise Brock, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 111 condominium at 475 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Vuong and Melanie Nguyen, of Columbus, Ohio, for $250,000. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 593 square feet of living area. It sold for $43,500 in 1979.