Bird Key home sells for $3.5 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Sarinvest SA sold the home at 554 S. Spoonbill Drive to Edward Goldfarb, of Hingham, Mass., for $3.5 million. Built in 1974, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,890 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $670,000 in 1997.

Bay Isles

Nicholas and Rebecca Cazana sold their home at 3441 Bayou Court to Richard and Linda Elias, of Longboat Key, for $2.3 million. Built in 1997, it has five bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,584 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.8 million in 2009.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

Marvin and Betty Morse, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Nancy Kotler, of Longboat Key, for $1,475,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 3,045 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,295,000 in 2010.

Country Club Shores

Sandra and Louis Levy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 612 Ranger Lane to W Estates LLC for $1.45 million. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,006 square feet of living area.

Norman and Lizabeth Cavedo sold their home at 970 Bogey Lane to Suzanne Sugg, of Longboat Key, for $550,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,746 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2002.

Longboat Key Club

Mary Madden sold her home at 971 Longboat Club Road to Michele Thiel, of Longboat Key, for $1.45 million. Built in 1989, it has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,763 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $696,500 in 2015.

Bird Key

Larry and Lydia McIntire, trustees, sold the home at 461 E. Royal Flamingo Drive to Dynan Construction LLC for $1.42 million. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,920 square feet of living area.

Beach Walk

Julie Hoffman and Kenneth Hoffman, trustees, sold the Unit 13 condominium at 6827 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James and Janice Eakle, of Sarasota, for $1,247,500. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 1991.

Grand Bay

Margit Gravino, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 353 condominium at 3030 Grand Bay Blvd. to Thomas Crawford and Vilia Johnson, of Bellevue, Wash., for $1.01 million. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,369 square feet of living area.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

William and Kaye Centers, of Sarasota, sold their Unit A-103 condominium at 535 Sanctuary Drive to Ramanan Venkat, Shweta Venkat and Shree Venkat, of Port Charlotte, for $800,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,375 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $460,000 in 1992.

Sea Gate Club

Scott and Rosemarie Salick, trustees, of Nashotah, Wis., sold the Unit 2-D condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Leon DeJulius and Mary Ann DeJulius, trustees, of Davenport, Iowa, for $785,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2011.

Sylvia Babineau, of Longboat Key, sold her Unit 6-D condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Corey and Sarah Conner, of Longboat Key, for $725,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $662,500 in 2016.

Winding Oaks

Catherine Bischof sold the Unit 21 condominium at 3441 Winding Oaks Drive to David Walker, of Longboat Key, for $740,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,555 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2004.

Westchester

Lawrence and Holly Clark sold their Unit 301 condominium at 4825 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Pauline Lewis, trustee, of Glen Ellyn, Ill., for $680,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,393 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2003.

The Privateer South

David and Lucie Lapovsky, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 703 condominium at 1000 Longboat Club Road to William Nerestant, of Lakeland, for $625,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,409 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2009.

Lido Surf and Sand

Gloria Levine, trustee, sold the Unit 616 condominium at 1104 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Mark and Sandra Gordon, of Sarasota, for $615,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 1988.

Beachplace II

Errol and Patricia Soskolne, trustees, of Ann Arbor, Mich., sold the Unit 301 condominium at to Claudio Candusso, of Quebec, Canada, for $585,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,172 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $288,000 in 1998.

Casa Del Mar

Gary and Christine Lapaille, of Potomac, Md., sold their Unit 7-B condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Brian and Kimberly Scott, of Greenville, Pa., for $530,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 756 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $88,700 in 2004.

Chateau Village

Catherine Knobel, of Bradenton, sold her Unit 102 condominium at 722 Blvd. of the Presidents to Christopher and Janice Amstutz, of Sarasota, for $237,500. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 657 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $66,000 in 1999.