Beach Road condo sells for $2.6 million

A condominium in 222 Beach Road tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Sandy Modell, of Winter Park, sold the Unit 8 condominium at 222 Beach Road to Thomas and Diana Wagoner, of Powell, Ohio, for $2.6 million. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,837 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.21 million in 2015.

SARASOTA

Vue

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1907 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Marcia Scott, trustee, for $2,559,800. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 2,557 square feet of living area.

Bay Plaza

William and Jane Knapp sold their Unit 1502 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Jeffrey and Nikki Sedacca, of Sarasota, for $2 million. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,387 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.5 million in 2015.

The Landings

Jerome Klein, of Thousand Oaks, Calif., sold his home at 1622 Peregrine Point Drive to Lisa Silberman and David Smiga, of Pittsburgh, for $1,518,000. Built in 1984, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,250 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $761,600 in 2013.

Lars and Jill Larson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5197 Flicker Field Circle to Patricia Plass, trustee, of Sarasota, for $900,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,394 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.05 million in 2007.

Vue

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1609 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Donna Fisher, of Sarasota, for $1,401,900. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,243 square feet of living area.

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1704 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Garry England and Joan Leufkens, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, for $1,336,900. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,810 square feet of living area.

Vincent and Wendy Spiziri, of Duxbury, Mass., sold their Unit 1103 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to James Ninivaggi and Barbara Sucoff, of Sarasota, for $1,275,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,730 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,054,600 in 2017.

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1604 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Margaret Musto, of Boston, for $1,250,300. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,810 square feet of living area.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 110 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Louis and Sandra Levy, of Sarasota, for $1,174,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,186 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2014.

Condominium on the Bay

Susan Hermann, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 403 condominium at 888 Boulevard of the Arts to David McLaren and Kimberly McNeil, of Sarasota, for $670,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $590,000 in 2015.

Hudson Park

Jo Ann Baldino, of Plymouth Meeting, Pa., sold her home at 2574 Bay St. to Lilly Crew, trustee, of Sarasota, for $585,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,647 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $524,200 in 2016.

Bay View Acres

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., trustee, sold the home at 6731 Avenue B to Fred and Karen Koyen, of Sarasota, for $563,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,493 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 1996.

1500 State Street

1500 State Street LLC sold the Unit 601 condominium at 1500 State St. to Anne Lawrence, of Sarasota, for $549,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,028 square feet of living area.

1350 Main Residential

Richard Partridge, trustee, of Los Altos, Calif., sold the Unit 702 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Thomas Esposito, trustee, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $545,000 in 2015.

Patrick Defeo sold his Unit 1205 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Kevin Heiss, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 2007, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 972 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2011.

Owen Burns

507 Madison Court Properties LLC sold the home at 507 Madison Court to Laurison Partners LLC for $473,000. Built in 1948, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,670 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $226,500 in 2009.

Phillippi Gardens

Bibianna Ramsey, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5638 Merrimac Drive to Caroline and Kastle Londergan, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,713 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,900 in 1999.

Robert and Cynthia Winterhalter, of Marathon, sold their home at 5632 America Drive to Lalitha Poonasamy and Peter Henderson, of Ontario, Canada, for $315,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,990 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $103,000 in 1991.

Pelican Cove

Phoebe LoGuidice, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 144 condominium at 1531 Clower Creek Drive to Michael Salsburg and Linda Salsburg, trustees, of Phoenixville, Pa., for $360,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2017.

Gulf Gate Woods

Charles Hacker and Martha Yunker, of N. Venice, sold their home at 2511 Cardwell Way to Kenneth and Diane Morgan, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,896 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $116,500 in 1986.

Thompson Subdivision

Kevin Hart and Eleanor Cruze, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2350 Hyde Park St. to Brian and Rebecca Reick, of Auburn, Ala., for $319,900. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,444 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2012.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Properties

Albert Joerger, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 7617 Sanderling Road to Alexandra Knox, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,847,500. The first property was built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,314 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,167 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $99,500 in 1976.

Riegel’s Landing

Norman and Janet Ross, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5824 Riegels Harbor Road to Thomas Savio, trustee, of Brookfield, Wis., for $1,075,100. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $740,000 in 2003.

Sarasota Beach

Wayne Cote, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5250 Calle De Rio to Michael and Donna Nix, of Siesta Key, for $525,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,000 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,500 in 1996.

Jamaica Royale

Jerome and Delores Hauck and Jerome Hauck Jr., of Louisville, Ky., sold their Unit 99 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Coppercoin Holdings LLC for $450,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 921 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 1993.

La Siesta

Predrag Lazic, of S. Lyon, Mich., sold his Unit 101 condominium at 901 Beach Road to Raymond Mitchell, of Glenview, Ill., and Carol Mitchell, trustee, of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 940 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2012.

Midnight Cove II

Kathleen and Robin Lombardo, of Wilton, Conn., sold their Unit 532 condominium at 1500 Cove II Place to Elizabeth Debski-Quirke, of Ontario, Canada, for $412,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $206,000 in 2013.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

Joseph Ferrari and Maria Velasco and Ferrari sold their Unit 102 condominium at 6285 Midnight Pass Road to James and Margaret Braun, of Fort Wayne, Ind., for $395,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,550 square feet of living area.

Bay Tree Club

Benoit Boulet and Nathalie St.-Cyr, of Quebec, Canada, sold their Unit 305 condominium at 8635 Midnight Pass Road to Dawn Costin, of Columbus, Ohio, for $385,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,115 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $374,300 in 2016.

Whispering Sands

Robert Rumana, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 601 condominium at 20 Whispering Sands Drive to Joan Saylor, of Portsmouth, R.I., for $300,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 1993.

PALMER RANCH

Sandhill Preserve

Ralph and Freda Warrington, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5449 Sundew Drive to Daniel and Kathleen Mikan, of Sarasota, for $615,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,516 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $553,000 in 2014.

Turtle Rock

James and Megan Medenis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5156 Little Brook Court to Glenn and Jennifer Scharf, trustees, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,028 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $670,000 in 2005.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Achille and Charlotte Chiappetta, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8716 Trattoria Terrace to Peter Aupperle and Steward Fishbein, of South Salem, N.Y., for $460,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,664 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,500 in 2015.

Isles of Sarasota

Paul Cincinnato and Judith Papalia, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5783 Benevento Drive to Thomas VanDriel and Mary Johnson, of Sarasota, for $383,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2015.

Margaret Close, trustee, of Dublin, Ohio, sold the home at 5902 Benevento Drive to Steven Adams and Tina Aponte, of Sarasota, for $370,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $482,400 in 2006.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Helmut and Doris Loercher sold their home at 9635 Knightsbridge Circle to Edward Kozaczka, of Sarasota, for $338,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,790 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 1999.

Villagewalk

Victor and Linda Cameron, of Osprey, sold their home at 5820 Helicon Place to Michael and Lorraine Cordasco, of Sarasota, for $335,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $318,000 in 2008.

OfferPad (SPVBORROWER9) LLC sold the home at 5805 Ivrea Drive to Susanne Cottrell, of Ocala, for $317,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2017.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Hugh and Donna Woltzen, of Osprey, sold their home at 612 Eagle Watch Lane to Richard Binetti, of Osprey, for $1,132,500. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,459 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.02 million in 2002.

Sorrento Shores

Charles and Terri Dees sold their home at 360 Renoir Drive to Karl and Kathleen Knocker, of Osprey, for $595,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,568 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $136,000 in 1980.

Lynn and Reid Conrad, of Port Orange, sold their home at 318 Montana Ave. to Jeffrey Kilbourne, of Nokomis, for $270,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,805 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,000 in 2017.

Willowbend

Deborah Simpkins, of Sarasota, sold the home at 637 Crane Prairie Way to Christopher Brown and Khampan Promsomsri-Brown, of Osprey, for $590,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,504 square feet of living area.

J. Ronald and Phyllis Goode, of Swoope, Va., sold their home at 530 Luminary Blvd. to Victor and Linda Cameron, of Osprey, for $450,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,255 square feet of living area.

Park Trace Estates

Stephen and Ethel Merricks, of Roanoke, Va., sold their home at 127 Park Trace Blvd. to Lisa Wheeler and David Pollington, of Osprey, for $498,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,463 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $326,500 in 2010.

RMBS REO Holdings LLC sold the home at 849 Oak Briar Lane to James and Robyn McBride, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,154 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $617,500 in 2005.

NOKOMIS

Casey Cove

Sydna and William Zeliff, trustee, sold the home at 910 Casey Cove Drive to Raymond and Sandra Lynch, of Veazie, Maine, for $950,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,385 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.2 million in 2003.

Calusa Lakes

Mercedes Konzelman, of Venice, sold the home at 2122 Timucua Trail to Terence and Carole Loftus, of Cazenovia, N.Y., for $280,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,088 square feet of living area.