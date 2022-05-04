Baylor coach steps forward to support Dick Vitale's pediatric cancer cause

The voice on the phone transformed.

A few seconds before, I was talking with Baylor men's basketball Coach Scott Drew, one of the honorees at this year's Dick Vitale Gala, to be held May 6 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. But after I asked Drew a question about his favorite Vitale-ism, I no longer was talking to Drew.

I was treated to the best Vitale impression I've ever heard.

"Oh, it's awesome, baby!" Drew said in his best Vitale voice.

After ripping off a few more of Vitale's favorite sayings, Drew returned to his normal speaking voice.

"My impersonation is good," he said. "I have worked on it over the years. I'm not blessed with his good looks, but I can do the voice."

Drew will be honored at the gala alongside tennis legend Chris Evert and former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson. Drew has coached Baylor since 2003, raising the program from ruin to national champion. He led the Bears to the NCAA title in 2021 as they defeated Gonzaga 86-70 in the championship game.

Even with his accomplishments, Drew said he was shellshocked to be honored at the Dick Vitale Gala.

"It's humbling," Drew said. "You never feel worthy of recognition like that. At the same time, anything you can do to help the cause and raise money for pediatric cancer (research), you're going to do it. Any time Dick asks you to to contribute or wants to honor you or whatever it is, you want to serve. This is a man who has given so much. He's a prime time player. He's a diaper dandy."

Drew said he first started watching and listening to Vitale in the 1990s. When he got into coaching in the mid-90s, he wrote Vitale a letter. Time has caused the exact contents of the letter to fade from Drew's memory — if he had to guess, he said, he thinks it was thanking Vitale for his contributions to the game and the profession — but he remembers Vitale's response. It was in the form of Vitale's book, "Holding Court," which Vitale had signed. Drew said that is when he realized Vitale is all heart.

Over 16 years, Vitale and his gala have raised more than $44 million for The V Foundation for Cancer Research, in particular pediatric cancer research. This year Vitale has set the goal at $7 million in the hope of cracking the $50 million mark.

It would be especially impressive considering in August 2021, Vitale announced he had been diagnosed with melanoma and had surgeries to remove it. In October 2021, Vitale announced he had been diagnosed with lymphoma.

On April 14, Vitale rang the bell at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, signaling that he was finished with chemotherapy treatment — and is cancer free.

Throughout Vitale's battle, Drew sent him small messages of encouragement. Nothing major, Drew said, because he didn't want to bother Vitale, and Vitale already had a circle of wonderful people giving him support. Drew said Vitale has done a great job documenting his experience so people who haven't been affected by cancer know what it is like. Both Drew's parents, Homer Drew and Janet Drew, have had cancer. It wears on you, Drew said. Yet Vitale never stopped thinking about raising money for charity during the process.

It is why Drew was so thrilled with the reception Vitale received in Waco, Texas, when he arrived to call Baylor's game against Villanova Dec. 12. The school framed a custom jersey with his name on it and presented it to him. The crowd at the Ferrell Center gave Vitale a standing ovation. It brought the 82-year-old Vitale to tears in a moment that went viral on social media. Baylor won the game 57-36. Then the real celebration began.

"He came into the locker room and did a dance with the guys," Drew said. "It's another memory I will never forget."

Drew said he won't be like some previous gala honorees who were able to improvise their speeches. He is going to have a plan.

"I try not to wing things because I'm not smart enough to do that," Drew said. "Coaches like to be prepared. In the past I have always appreciated speeches from the heart. It's an emotional, great event. I also appreciate the conciseness of some speeches. That way you can honor everyone as well as (focus on) the kids and raising money for their fight. I think my speech will mix those elements. I just appreciate everything he's done for the kids and I want to help."

For more information on the gala or to make a donation, visit the V Foundation's website at V.org.