Bayfront Dog Park closes for artificial turf installation

The dog parks at Longboat's Bayfront Park are closed until at least Sept. 23 as preparatory work begins before the installation of artificial turf.

A sign has been placed outside on the entrance gate of the park to notify patrons of the closure.

Completion of the turf project is set for Sept. 23 as long as work is able to begin on installation this week, contingent upon weather conditions.

The turf installation comes after a donation from Longboat Key resident Irene Hess totaling about $123,000.

The Longboat Key Town Commission accepted the donation from Hess and the Paul Klingenstein Family Foundation through the town’s Rotary Club charitable fund.

Hess is a frequent visitor of the dog park with her dog Georgie Girl. Klingenstein, Hess’ father, was a Longboat Key resident before he died, a founder of Temple Beth Israel and a generous philanthropist.

"She felt very strongly that the success of the park has been that the dogs love it," said Carol Erker, the treasurer of the Rotary LBK Charitable Fund, on behalf of Hess. "The people love it, and they’re there and they’re using it."

The donation will pay for removal of faltering sod on three-quarters of the park’s large dog enclosure, allowing a quarter to remain with natural grass for canine visitors who might like a more natural setting on which to play and dig.

The small-dog park is also closed in order to complete general maintenance including tree trimming.

The turf material, approved for dog park use by state and national parks-industry trade groups, is permeable and often is installed in conjunction with an irrigation system to wash it down periodically. Bayfront Park’s two dog enclosures already are equipped with such a watering system.

Sod has been a perennial problem, especially on the large dog side of the park.

Resodding of the park was completed in summer 2021 after complaints from dog owners surfaced about dirty paws and coats.

After a busy 2021 season, the $6,250 project was needed again as large swaths of dirt and worn away grass made a return.

When contemplating the project, the town’s Public Works Department staff spent time researching artificial turf dog parks in Hillsborough County, Public Works Director Isaac Brownman said after receiving the donation. The department spoke with agencies tasked with the upkeep of the turf to gain an understanding of the materials held up to dog and human traffic.