Bay Isles home sells for $2.74 million

A home in Bay Isles tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. VJHC Development Corp. sold the home at 561 Harbor Cove Circle to Michael and Mary Taylor, of Longboat Key, for $2.74 million. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,357 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,956,000 in 2007.



Country Club Shores

Judith Gove, trustee, of Oak Brook, Ill., sold the home at 591 Wedge Lane to Jeffrey and Patricia Pikel, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., for $2.6 million. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,869 square feet of living area. It sold for $685,000 in 1991.

Bird Key

Paul and Sandra Sessa, of Chester, N.J., sold their home at 440 Pheasant Drive to John and Patricia Havasy, of Sarasota, for $1.48 million. Built in 1977, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,800 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,415,000 in 2016.

John Ringling Estates

James and Mary Patrice Condon, of Rochester, N.Y., sold their home at 556 N. Washington Drive to John and Coralea Wenneberg, of Hanover, N.H., for $1.26 million. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,799 square feet of living area. It sold for $948,000 in 2015.

Lido Surf and Sand

Labalestra Partnership LLP sold the Unit 508 condominium at 1102 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Mark Platt and Cathy Platt, trustees, of Ottawa, Ill., for $558,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,213 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,000 in 2003.

Lido Towers

Ralph Jordan and Paige Petersen, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 711 condominium at 1001 Benjamin Franklin Drive to 711 Sunset Realty LLC for $550,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2015.

Harbour Villa Club at the Buccaneer

Thomas and Susan Mink, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 111 condominium at 615 Dream Island Place to Raymond and Marybeth Gall, of Riva, Md., for $534,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2004.