Bay Isles home sells for $1.985 million

A home in Bay Isles tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Wendy and Harry Lipstein, of Newburgh, N.Y., sold their home at 521 Harbor Point Road to Thomas Zielinski and Linda Adams, of Longboat Key, for $1,985,000. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,631 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.4 million in 2015.

Sabal Cove

John Teller and Barbara Teller, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 3314 Sabal Cove Lane to Marc and Carrie Goldman, of Dix Hills, N.Y., for $1,825,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,950 square feet of living area.

John Ringling Estates

Mary Ellen and Ronald Shapiro, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 184 Whitter Drive to Sean Jennings, of Sarasota, for $1,237,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,371 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in 2011.

Emerald Pointe South

Lamb Property Holdings LLC sold the Unit 8 condominium at 1918 Harbour Links Circle to Jimmy Sudderth, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $780,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,180 square feet of living area. It sold for $693,800 in 2002.

Islander Club of Longboat Key

Mark and Pamela Schneider, of Goshen, Ind., sold their Unit 54-S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert and Vicki Sharron, of Manalapan, N.J., for $515,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2012.

The Dock on the Bay

Barbara Anne Bell, trustee, of Moreland Hills, Ohio, sold the Unit 11 condominium at 3440 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Daniel and Andra Spurr, of Bozeman, Mont., for $360,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,207 square feet of living area. It sold for $149,900 in 1982.

Whitney Beach

Black Diamond Investments Inc. sold the Unit 108 condominium at 6700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jamie and Michelle Mullican, of Brentwood, Tenn., for $282,500. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 846 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 2013.