Bashaw Elementary principal turns fry cook

Mario Mendoza. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Principal turns fly cook

Mario Mendoza, the principal at William H. Bashaw Elementary School, was at the school at 6 a.m. Nov. 22 frying a turkey to have ready for the school’s staff.

Mendoza also spent four hours after school Nov. 21 seasoning and prepping five turkeys, each weighing about 16 or 17 pounds, to fry for the school’s approximately 70 faculty and staff members.

“There are different ways to show appreciation, so mine is cooking for people,” Mendoza said.

Photos developed into donation

University Park resident Sally Ullman has a talent for photography,

Sally Ullman and Dari Oglesby. Courtesy photo.

and she just might have one for fundraising, too.

On Nov. 9, Ullman delivered a $400 check to Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue Executive Director Dari Oglesby. The money was generated through donations from guests during her standing-room-only “Return to Africa” photography show Oct. 24.

Ullman also donated $500 to the African Wildlife Foundation, which does wildlife and habitat education, conservation and advocacy work in Africa.