Author Terry Griffin dies at 76

Terry Griffin was persistent.

When his college scholarship didn’t come through in time, he joined the U.S. Army, and when he finished his service, he went to Mercer University and finished his undergraduate degree in three years. A few years, later, he completed law school.

When he was semi-retired as lawyer, he self-published two books.

And in 2013, when he was found to have pulmonary fibrosis, and a doctor told him nothing could be done, he didn’t accept that.

In May 2017, he had a double lung transplant and fought for more time with his family.

Author H. Terrell “Terry” Griffin died Feb. 21 at the age of 76.

Locally, Griffin is best known for his Matt Royal Mystery series. The series was not only an outlet for Griffin’s creativity, but it was also his connection to Longboat Key. Throughout the series, Griffin included various Longboat Key residents and workers. Susan Phillips, Steve Branham, Mike and Lyn Haycock, Sam Lastinger and Ethna and Chris Lynch are just a few of the Longboat Key folks who can be found in the pages of Griffin’s books.

“He loved the island,” his wife, Jean Griffin, said. “Longboat Key was a special place for him, and he thought that people would enjoy hearing about Longboat Key, and I think they did because a lot of people came and wanted to visit some of the places he mentioned in his books.”

Bob and Pat Gussin, owners of Oceanview Publishing, first met Griffin about a decade ago at a Lido Key writers’ meeting that was honoring J.D. MacDonald, an crime and suspense author.

Griffin had already self-published two books but agreed to let the Gussins publish his third, and eventually following, books.

“Terry got a reputation as being a writer who wrote most like J.D. MacDonald as anyone around here,” Bob Gussin said.

Gussin said he thinks that Griffin could see himself in Matt Royal a bit, as some fiction writers do with their characters. Gussin said when you write fiction, you can be whatever you want to be, even Superman.

“As they say, all of us writing fiction, sometimes those super characters are what we would like to be, and I think Terry did.

Outside of his writing world, Griffin was known for his capability to make friends wherever he went. Jean Griffin still remembers her first impression of Griffin, which rang true for their entire time together.

“I thought he was very friendly, nice guy, you know like the boy next door type,” she said. “He was always nice to everybody. He made a lot of friends, and he was honest in practicing law. That was important to him, his integrity.”

Griffin is survived by his wife, Jean; three sons Greg, Chris and Mike; daughter-in-law Judy; grandchildren Kyle and Sarah; brother Tommy Griffin and his wife Nancy; sister Nancy Thornton and her husband Tim; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to The Bartch Transplant House of the Advent Health Transplant Institute in Orlando.

A celebration of Griffin’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 3 at First United Methodist Church, 125 N. Interlachen Ave, Winter Park, FL.



