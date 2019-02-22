Author sets a mystery book on Siesta Key

Author Phillippe Diederich, also known professionally as Danny Lopez, set his latest novel "The Last Breath" right here on Siesta Key.

The book is the second in the Dexter Vega Mystery series. "The Last Breath" is about Dexter Vega, who is hired to investigate the drowning of Liam Fleming, the son of a wealthy real estate investor on Siesta Key. The detective combs Siesta Key for clues.

Diederich will be coming to Sarasota to speak about his book on Thursday, Feb. 28, 5-6 p.m. at Bookstore1, 12 South Palm Ave. The event is free and open to the public.