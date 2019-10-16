This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Oct. 17

A Spooktacular Season FST Improv Presents: ‘We’re Doomed’ When: 7:30 p.m. Friday Where: Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave. Tickets: $12-$15 Info: Call 366-9000. Horror, satire and improv — what more do you need? The audience provides a title, and the FST cast will improvise a horror movie, and they’ll be making fun of all the classic tropes along the way. A second “We’re Doomed” will be Oct. 25. ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ When: 9 p.m. Friday Where: Sarasota Sky, 1927 Ringling Blvd. Tickets: Advance $15; Door $20; VIP $40 Info: Email [email protected]. It’s just a jump to the left … The cult-classic movie experience is back and better than ever. By the end, you’ll be chanting for “more, more, more!” Costumes are encouraged, and props will be provided. VIP tickets include seating in the splash zone, a bottle of champagne and a specialty prop basket. Come prepared in Transylvanian mode for an evening of amazing drinks, late-night treats and an atmosphere like no other. ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’ When: 11 a.m. Saturday When: Sarasota Polo Grounds, 8201 Polo Trail Tickets: $20; child $10; family four pack $40 Info: Call 365-2494. Prepare to be spooked at this Players Centre for Performing Arts special performance. This family-friendly (outdoor) show centers on Ichabod Crane, a somewhat goofy schoolmaster who just moved to town and is on the prowl for a well-off wife. He’s out of luck, however, because not only is the woman he wants taken, but also the local graveyard is haunted by — what else? — a headless horseman. More performances will be at 2, 4 and 6 p.m.





Thursday

Understanding Opera: Things Change

5 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$25

Call 328-1300.

From an opera’s world premiere to its final form, the work often goes through quite a bit of alterations. Sarasota Opera Executive Director Richard Russell and Director of Artistic Administration Greg Trupiano discuss how subsequent productions evolve after the first performance. Program will continue Oct. 24, Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.

Carmen Ciricillo

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20

Call 925-3869.

Nobody knows how to laugh at themselves better than a parent. Carmen Ciricillo’s 25 years of marriage and raising a family gave him material most men wouldn’t dare joke about in public — yet this comic has made a whole career out of it. Get your weekend started, and laugh off all your domestic issues at this hysterical show. Runs through Sunday.

‘Salute to Arthur Fiedler’

7:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

From $40

Call 953-3434.

Sarasota Orchestra’s “Great Escapes” series continues with guest conductor Steven Jarvi. The program will include classics from Nicolai, Anderson and Beethoven, as well as hits from “The Godfather,” “Mary Poppins” and “The Music Man.” Runs through Oct. 19.

The Players Backstage: ‘The Underpants’

8 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$21.50; students $14

Call 365-2494.

“Underpants”: The word alone can send children into giggling fits. Polite, bourgeoisie civilization depends on unmentionables, after all. Actually exposing your knickers could shame you for life. So what’s the big deal? Steve Martin took a stab at answering that question in this edgy, backstage production that will leave you rolling in the aisles. (Be sure to bring a fresh change of underwear, just in case.) Runs through Sunday.

Friday

Jazz at Two: Eddie Tobin and Friends

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road

$10-$20

Call 366-1552.

Jazz Club of Sarasota presents local favorite Eddie Tobin for the next installment of its weekly afternoon concert series. Tobin was pianist, music director and conductor for English pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck for eight years, and now he performs regularly at several local restaurants.

DON’T MISS

Sarasota Oktoberfest

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: JD Hamel Park, 33 S. Gulf Stream

Tickets: Free

Info: Call 487-8061.

Grab a big pint of beer and “prost” to Paragon Festivals’ Sarasota Oktoberfest celebration. Chow down on smoked sausages, sauerkraut, pretzels and several other Deutschland delicacies. Not into German food? Give German music and dance a try by enjoying one of several performances by Triggerfish, along with Alpine Doc on Saturday and Ocean’s Eleven Big Band on Sunday. Runs through Sunday.

Towles Court Art Walk

5 p.m. at Towles Court, 1938 Adams Lane

Free

Call 266-7318.

Every third Friday, enjoy a stroll through the Towles Court Artist Colony for food, various types of art, live music by Latin Rendezvous and food at Bodhi Tree Cafe.

‘American Roots: The Gospel Experience’

7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave.

$30-$40; preferred seating $75

Call 366-1505.

Key Chorale and Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe unity for a show dedicated to a genre the chorale’s audience doesn’t hear often: African American gospel music. This third installment in the “American Roots” concert series is a chamber music adaptation of the WBTT show “How I Got Over,” which focuses on the rich history of spiritual music. A second performance will be 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 5615 Midnight Pass Road.

Sunday

Art Exhibit Opening Reception

11:30 a.m. at Lexow Wing Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road

Free

Call 371-4974.

Lexow Wing Gallery opens “Goddesses Ancient and Modern” by Peg Green and “Pine Needle Baskets” by Kathryn Erickson. Green’s series is based on ancient Mother Goddess and Venus figurines. Erickson brings historical pine needle basket weaving to the modern age. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and after Sunday church services. Exhibits run through Nov. 7.

Trio Voila in Concert

5 p.m. at Pine Shores Presbyterian Church, 6116 Crestwood Ave.

Free

Call 922-1597.

This is an ensemble like you have never seen before. Flutist Jane Hoffman, of the Sarasota Orchestra; guitarist Thomas Koch, of Guitar Sarasota; and violist Laura Jensen-Jennings, of the Sarasota Orchestra, offer a unique experience of music dating back to the 18th century as well as from contemporary composers.

Drag Queen Bingo Bonanza

8 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20

Call 925-3869.

LDG Productions presents Sarasota’s beloved queen, Beneva Fruitville, in the naughtiest game of bingo in town. Enjoy performances by special quests and plenty of surprises. You’re in for a wild night.





Tuesday

Richard Storm accepts the Arts Leadership Award — Cultural Champion from Jim Shirley in 2017.

Celebration of the Arts

7 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N.Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 365-5118.

Arts and Cultural Alliance’s annual event recognizes members of the local arts and culture community with Arts Leadership Awards.Performances will include Westcoast Gospel Choir, Florida Studio Theatre Suffragist Project and the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School.





SOG Prologue: ‘Rigoletto’

7:15 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave.

$20

Call 966-6351.

Sarasota Opera Guild presents a background insight series to its coming performances. Giuseppe Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” which runs Nov. 1-17, is a tale of a protective father, a lecherous Duke and a woman who discovers that love isn’t always true.

‘Peculiar Dreams’

8 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1031 S. Euclid Ave.

$20; students $10

Email [email protected].

The evening begins with Luciano Berio’s Sequenza XIV for cello before launching EnsembleNEWSRQ into orbit with, Andrew Norman’s “Peculiar Strokes” and Elizabeth A. Baker’s “Cosmic Dreams.” The program will then bring you safely back to Earth by finishing with Krzysztof Penderecki’s Sextet. A reception will follow.

Wednesday

Michael Newton-Brown directs "The Fantasticks," which will be at The Players Centre for Performing Arts starting Oct. 23.

‘The Fantasticks’

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Art, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$29; premium $34; student $14

Call 365-2494.

In 1894, a French dramatist wrote a play about two fathers who fake a feud to trick their kids into falling in love. In 1960, a composer and a lyricist retooled it as this hit Broadway musical. Boasting weepers “Try to Remember” and “Soon it’s Going to Rain,” this heartstring-plucking perennial soaked untold handkerchiefs in the years that followed. And it still does. This reverse “Romeo and Juliet” is sure to be fantastic. Runs through Nov. 10.