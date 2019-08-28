This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Aug. 29

Thursday

Summer Salon III — Karen & Chris Romig

11:30 a.m. at Bird Key Yacht Club, 301 Bird Key Drive

$40

Call 388-0895.

Sarasota Opera Guild is bringing the heat with this summer lunch series featuring local masters of music. This month, come enjoy the sounds of married flute-and-piano duo Karen and Chris Romig. This pair is known for their exciting blend of jazz, classical and sacred music at every concert, but at this show, they’ll perform selections based on opera tunes.

Art After 5

5 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; children 6-17 $5; children 5 and under and members free

Call 359-5700.

Looking for an inexpensive date activity or night out with the squad? Explore The Ringling’s art exhibition galleries and the Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion at a reduced rate. Tickets required.

Not Quite Friday 5K

6:30 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room, 1215 Mango Ave.

Free

Call 955-2739.

JDub’s Brewing Co. invites runners and beer lovers to this weekly 5K run around Ed Smith Stadium and the surrounding neighborhood. Runners receive 10% off all beer after the run, free water and towels at the finish line and a punch card for free prizes after runs 10, 25 and 50. Gigi’s food truck will also be on-site.

Michael Mack and the Faces of Rock

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

Michael Mack has been gracing the McCurdy’s stage for many years, and now he’s back with his uniquely musical and audience participation-based act. Mack’s off-color song parodies have appeared on XM/Sirius and “The Bob and Tom Show,” and he has also been featured on ABC’s “The Next Big Thing” and “America’s Funniest People.” Runs through Sunday.

Don’t Miss: Dance and Wine with Empire Ballroom Studios

Salsa your way over to Empire Ballroom Studios for this music-infused evening. Sip some wine, snack on light bites, and take a free dance lesson from one of Empire’s several instructors. Sample from a smorgasbord of ballroom styles, from waltz and foxtrot to rumba and cha cha.

If You Go

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Empire Ballroom Studios, 1370 Boulevard of the Arts

Tickets: Free; RSVP by phone

Info: Call 922-1444.

Saturday

Opening Reception: ‘In Plain Sight’

5 p.m. at GAZE Modern, 340 Central Ave.

Free admission

Call 400-0598.

GAZE Modern is opening visitors’ eyes to the art that was right in front of them this whole time. Artists are everywhere — especially in a town like Sarasota — so check out this exhibit to see the world through the perspective of three such creative minds: Elle LeBlanc, Manny Rangel and Savannah Magnolia.

‘Keep it Beautiful’

7 p.m. at The Mable, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free admission

Call 500-2218.

Celebrate recyclable artwork and Sarasota’s beloved coast at this eco-friendly exhibit. Stocking Savvy’s monthly environmental art show has boasted everything from paper clothing to a full-size coral reef made of paper. This month’s display showcases work by Emma Seaworthy of Seaworthy Design and offers commentary on convenience culture and ocean pollution. Everything is made from plastic and other trash found on Florida beaches.

Majesty of Rock: ‘The Ultimate Journey Tribute’

7 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave. Building 5, Venice

$27-$56

Call 218-3779.

“Be Good to Yourself,” and relive the glory days through a group that will transport you back to the height of Journey’s popularity. Majesty of Rock is a Fort Lauderdale-based band honoring one of America’s most iconic rock groups, and its dedication to authenticity and attention to detail make the audience feel like they’re actually at a Journey concert. The group’s constant rise in popularity has made them one of the most-booked Journey tribute bands in Florida.

FST Improv Presents ‘Comedy Lottery’

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$12-$15

Call 366-9000.

Sick of sitting in a theater and watching action happen without any audience connection? What if you could be part of it? Before this last Comedy Lottery show of the year, 12 lucky audience members will choose an improv game out of a bucket of more than 50 games. The result is a short-form improv show made up of scenes, songs and sketches derived from those 12 chosen games. Runs through Sept. 21.

Sunday

Nik’s Pick: Black Diamond Burlesque’s Ninth Anniversary

Toast to nearly a decade of dazzling performances at this anniversary show. Sarasota’s premier burlesque troupe, Black Diamond Burlesque, is transforming McCurdy’s into a supper club for an event that’s sure to add some sparkle to your weekend. Enjoy this entertaining evening filled with sultry striptease, daring variety acts and talented cabaret musicians.

If You Go

When: 8 p.m. Sunday

Where: McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

Tickets: $35

Info: Call 925-3869.

Monday

Karaoke Monday

9 p.m. at The Beach Club, 5151 Ocean Blvd.

Free admission

Call 349-6311.

Every Monday night is karaoke night at The Beach Club, and with Emcee Dallas behind the mic and The Reverend DJ Lalo offering plenty of songs for your most Snapchat-able performance, there’s fun in store. Singers get a free mixed shot after their first song.

Tuesday

‘Who Loves You — Musical Tribute to Frankie Valli and Beyond’

7:30 p.m. at Goldstein Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$18-$39

Call 366-9000.

“Ain’t That a Shame” that The Four Seasons aren’t around anymore? Good news: They’ve been reincarnated in Florida Studio Theatre’s latest cabaret show. Created by Sharon Klein with arrangements and direction by Michael Murray, this show features hits such as “Sherry,” and “Walk Like a Man.”

‘Summer Showcase’

11 a.m. Dabbert Gallery, 46 S. Palm Ave.

Free admission

Call 955-1315.

There are few ways to better escape the sizzling heat of summer than a trip to a cool, creative art gallery. Head to Dabbert to enjoy a group show of diverse, award-winning artists from the U.S. — California, New York, Wisconsin, Missouri and Florida — and all the way across the ocean in Australia. Nine of Sarasota’s best artists will also be showcasing work to get your local fix. Runs through Sept. 30, and gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Wednesday

‘Formations in Bronze’

10 a.m. at Chasen Galleries Sarasota, 1830 S. Osprey Ave., Suite 102

Free admission

Call 260-5787.

Shine bright at this impressive Chasen Galleries exhibit featuring sculptural bronzeworks and wall-reliefs in abstract, surrealist and figurative styles. Experience works by renowned artists Guillome, Alex Kveton, Hessam Abrishami and Ravi Venkatamaran, along with vibrant new works in fiberglass by Alina Fonteneau. Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Exhibit runs through Aug. 31.