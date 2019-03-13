This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, March 14

THURSDAY

Author Signing: Political Cartoonist Paul Szep

2 p.m. at Bookstore1Sarasota, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free, reservations suggested.

Call 365-7900.

Meet two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and former chief editorial cartoonist at The Boston Globe Paul Szep at this signing for “Iconic Faces,” his new book of several of his most beloved portraits (with a forward by award-winning illustrator Gary Taxali).

‘Tadao Ando: From Emptiness to Infinity’

5:30 p.m. at Larry R. Thompson Academic Center Auditorium, 2700 N. Tamiami Trail

$15; members $10

Call 364-2199.

Sarasota Architectural Foundation is honoring one of the most internationally renowned architects, Japanese “Master of Minimalism” Tadao Ando, with this screening. Learn how Ando’s exposed concrete designs provided a creative and impressive link between Japanese tradition and contemporary modernism in this eye-opening documentary. Learn about Ando’s process, personal inspiration, motivation and more.

‘American Pi: Visions from a Math Artist’ Opening

6 p.m. at Grace Howl Contemporary Art and Gallery, 419 Central Ave.

Free admission

Call 539-5302.

What if you could have your pi and be artistic about it, too? This exhibit by math artist, writer and activist John Sims showcases pieces created over 20 years to visualize the decimal expansion of Pi. Through a careful digit arranging and color coding technique, Sims’ work translates into the mediums of originally designed dresses, quilts (made in collaboration with Sarasota’s Alma Sue Quilt Shop) and a drawing and soundtrack that maps pi in the key of b flat. Show runs through April 18.

Erik Myers

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

From $17

Call 925-3869.

They say laughter is the best medicine, and we hope it might cure the stress of season. Head to this Erik Myers show for an evening of energetic, fast-paced comedy. As a regular on Baltimore’s 98 Rock morning show and the winner of several stand-up competitions, we think you’re in good hands. Runs through Sunday.

FRIDAY

Don’t Miss: Major New Acquisitions Opening Soiree

It’s not every day that you can view art by a radio and TV personality, rock photographer and Holocaust survivor in one place. Stakenborg Greenberg Fine Art Gallery is kicking off a series of events Friday, March 15 with a showing of work by American Top 40 host Shadoe Stevens, Ringo Starr’s personal photographer Rob Shanahan and holocaust survivor Ursala Sternberg, the latter of whom will have pieces for sale posthumously. Guests can peruse the art while listening to music by the Michael Ross and Friends jazz combo and enjoying light bites and beverages.

If You Go

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Stakenborg Greenberg Fine Art Gallery, 1545 Main St.

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 487-8001.

In Studio Performance Series with Rosanna Tavarez

7 p.m. at Sarasota Contemporary Dance Studio, 1400 Boulevard of the Arts, Suite 300

$20

Call 260-8485.

Some stories are best told through movement. In this Sarasota Contemporary Dance In Studio Performance, two dancers will perform choreographer and entertainer Rosanna Tavarez’s dance theater work inspired by her grandmother. The piece combines interviews and dance to demonstrate the inspiring stamina and spirit of the late matriarch, a mother of seven who lost her life to Alzheimer’s. Runs through Saturday.

Pavel Haas Quartet

7:30 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way

$25-$69

Call 225-6500.

Czech out this exciting contemporary chamber ensemble. The Czech Republic-based quartet is performing Shostakovich’s Quartet No. 7 in F-Sharp Minor, Op. 108; Shostakovich’s Quartet No. 8 in C-Minor, Op. 110; and Beethoven’s Quartet in C- Major, Op. 59, No. 3 at this Sarasota Concert Association event.

‘Blown Sideways Through Life’

8 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$18

Call 365-2494.

Sometimes the most memorable shows debut miles from the Great White Way. Enjoy this relatable piece that gained popularity first as an autobiographical off-Broadway production and continues to be played by a single woman — in this case Carrie McQueen — to detail the hysterical ups and downs on the roller coaster of job searching (and maintaining). Runs through March 24.

Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

8 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media & Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$15; day of $18

Call 800-838-3006.

Be transported back to the beauty and simplicity of a bygone era at this Fogartyville concert. These tattoo-covered East Tennessee boys, winners of the 2018 IBMA Emerging Artist of the Year Award, showcase a vintage sound reminiscent of the golden era of bluegrass music, and just one song will have you feeling like you’re sitting on a wooden porch overlooking the Smoky Mountains.

SATURDAY

2nd Annual Lakewood Ranch Winter Fine Art Festival

Paragon Festivals and Main Street at Lakewood Ranch

10 a.m. in Downtown Lakewood Ranch, 8100 Lakewood Main St. Lakewood Ranch,

Free

Call 487-8061.

Looking for some original handmade artwork to brighten up your home? Find all that and more at this fine arts festival. Artists of multiple disciplines come from across the U.S. to sell everything from paintings and sculptures to ceramics and metalwork. Runs through Sunday.

Sarasota Monthly Food Truck Rally

5 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room, 1215 Mango Ave.

Free admission

Call 955-2739.

Join the food truck craze and head to this monthly event for live music and grub from local vendors such as Dulce Dough Food Truck.

St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

6 p.m. at Gator Club, 1490 Main St.

$10

Call 366-5969.

You don’t have to wait until St. Patrick’s day to pretend you’re Irish. Celebrate the land of all things green by throwing back some brews and BBQ, hopping in the photo booth and enjoying live music by Johnny Diamond and Spark Notes as well as fresh spins by DJ Gator Ryan. Runs through Sunday.

‘Sweat’

8 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$30.60-$101

Call 351-8000.

Asolo Repertory Theatre touches on the forever timely topics of race, class and human relationships in this Pulitzer Prize-winning play, which was also nominated for a Tony Award. Lynn Nottage’s gripping work is set in the heart of working-class America — the steel town of Reading, Pa., in 2000. The story follows Tracey and Cynthia, best friends with steady factory jobs and a tight bond to keep life happy. But when layoffs and protests threaten to tear them apart, their once seemingly simple lives turn into a fight for survival. Runs through April 13.

SUNDAY

Nik’s Pick: 11th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

Sarasota’s rowdiest St. Patrick’s Day celebration is roaring into its 11th year, and there is no shortage of festivities to celebrate. First pint is at 10 a.m., the free Shamrock 4-mile and 1-mile fun run check in is at 10:30 a.m., and live entertainment featuring acts ranging from Legacy Irish Dance Academy to Palmetto-based hard soul group WildRoot starts at 11:45 a.m. Need something for the little ones? Check out the giant inflatable soccer darts and Periwinkle Party Co. Face Painting’s booth. Event benefits Sarasota City Soccer Club and Sarasota YMCA Youth Shelter.

If You Go

When: 11 a.m. Sunday

Where: Shamrock Pub, 2257 Ringling Blvd.

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 952-1730.

Stan Kenton All-Star Big Band

3 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice

$25-$45

Call 306-1202.

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota is honoring the legacy of popular jazz and pop music artist Stan Kenton with this concert featuring a seventeen-piece orchestra. Celebrate the impact of this beloved pianist, composer, arranger and band leader of the ’40s through ’70s by enjoying hits like “Here’s That Rainy Day,” “September Song” and more.

‘From Ireland with Luck’

4 p.m. at Siesta Key Chapel, 4615 Gleason Ave.

$10

Call 400-2152.

Believe it or not, it’s possible to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day outside the bar. The Siesta Key Chapel Arts Series presents Belle Canto Women’s Vocal Ensemble, directed by Nicole Smith, to showcase varied Irish-related pieces ranging from secular and sacred choral works to Broadway, blues and jazz hits.

WEDNESDAY

Close-up on opera

10:30 a.m. at Selby Library’s Jack J. Geldbart Auditorium, 1331 First St.

Free

Call 861-1168.

Liven up your Hump Day with Sarasota Music Archive’s Winter Lecture and Performance Series. This week’s lecture by Joy McIntyre is titled “Wagner’s Ring Cycle — An Overview.”

‘Buyer & Cellar’

7 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $18-39

Call 366-9000.

This isn’t your average struggling actor tale. Los Angeles-based performer Alex More takes a job working in the basement of a beloved superstar, and when the starlette herself comes downstairs to give him some special attention one day, he wonders if he’ll ever see her above ground. Runs through April 14.

Correction: The 3/14 print edition of this calendar gave the incorrect price for the St. Patrick's Day Block Party at The Gator Club. The correct price is $10 for admission.