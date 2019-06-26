This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, June 27

Thursday

‘Gauguin: Voyage to Paradise’

10 a.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

Free with $25 admission; members’ guests $10; children 4-17 $15; members and children 3 and under free.

Call 366-5731.

Artist Paul Gauguin and most people who are drawn to Sarasota have one significant commonality: They’re in search of paradise. However, tourists aren’t in self-imposed exile. Visitors to Marie Selby Botanical Gardens can gain a unique understanding of the French painter and the types of plants he would have encountered during his travels in this dynamic exhibit of 10 original and rarely seen woodcuts, wood engravings and lithographs. Catch it before it’s gone! Runs through Sunday.

‘Rob Shanahan, Rock Photographer to the Stars’ Exhibit

11 a.m. at Stakenborg-Greenberg Fine Art, 1545 Main St.

Free admission

Call 487-8001.

Rob Shanahan knows rock ‘n’ roll up close and personal. As a musical artist photographer for icons, such as Ringo Starr, The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney, this guy’s got some stories to tell. Enjoy this exhibition of his photos on display until Sept. 30. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Comedy Open Mic Night

6:30 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room, 1215 Mango Ave.

Free admission

Call 955-2739.

Think you have what it takes to make a room of brew enthusiasts laugh? More power to you — that confidence will earn you half-off beers for the evening. Whether you’re an aspiring comic or just need a good chuckle, check out this new open mic series. Sign-ups start at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Takes place every fourth Thursday of the month.

Nancy Norton

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

Nancy Norton is a feminist icon of the comedy scene. She was the first woman to ever win the prestigious Boston Comedy Festival, and she’s known for her high-energy sets that speak to universal truths. She’s headlined at various comedy clubs and has been featured on several TV programs, such as “Evening at the Improv” on A&E, and even had her own one-woman show, “The Yellowish-Green Girl,” on PBS. Runs through Sunday.

Friday

Don’t Miss: Evelyn McCorristin Peters’ ‘Impressions from the Road’

Ah, the wide open road. There’s nothing like a good trip to get you inspired, and that’s exactly what happened after artist Evelyn McCorristin Peters hit the road recently. This exhibit reflects what she learned from her recent stops around the U.S., with the intent to push viewers’ preconceived notions aside. “Drive through this country, and you begin to understand and have perspective on what people experience,” she says. Runs through July 27.

If You Go

When: Opening reception during First Friday at 6 p.m. July 5. On view daily 11 a.m.-

5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday,

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Art Uptown Gallery, 1367 Main St.

Tickets: Free

Info: Call 955-5409.

‘Legally Blonde Jr.’

7 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$15

Call 365-2494.

Follow everyone’s favorite sorority girl, Elle Woods, on her epic journey through Harvard Law School. She initially enrolls to win back her ex-boyfriend, but Elle quickly realizes she’s not as out of place as she feels — and did we mention this is all told through song?

Classic Movies at the Opera House: ‘An American in Paris’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$12

Call 328-1300.

The delightfully graceful Gene Kelly stars in this beloved classic. When ex-soldier Jerry Mulligan pursues art in Paris after getting off an assignment, he’s discovered by a wealthy patroness interested in much more than his brushstrokes. The romance gets even more complicated when Mulligan falls in love with a French woman engaged to his best friend.

‘The Niceties’

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$5-$30

Call 321-1397.

Set in 2016 before the presidential election, the story follows student Zoe, who is called into her professor’s office to speak about her recent paper regarding slavery’s effect on the American Revolution. A polite disagreement quickly turns into an exploding debate on the timely topics of race, power and history. Runs through Sunday.

Saturday

History in the Park: Dr. C. B. Wilson House Open House

10 a.m. at Urfer Family Park, 4000 Honore Ave.

Free

Call 861-5000.

This one’s for all the history nerds out there. This summer, head to Urfer Family Park to take a self-guided tour through the historic Dr. C.B. Wilson House. You’ll learn the story not only behind the house but also behind the family who grew up there and their role in the history of Sarasota County. Volunteer docents are available to guide you and answer your questions.

Four Memorable Women: Special Exhibition

Noon at Phillippi Estate Park, 5500 S. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 316-1309.

Sarasota wasn’t just built by renowned male architects and smart businessmen. The city’s history was largely shaped by several intelligent women, four of whom are being spotlighted for the first time together in this special exhibit. Honor the legacies of Nettie Keith, Bertha Palmer, Mable Ringling and Marie Selby by taking a look at their role in Sarasota’s development, the history of the periods in which they lived and the

forces affecting their lives.

‘Summer Circus Spectacular’

5 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$16; $12 for children 12 and under

Call 360-7399.

Prepare to be amazed by how close you’ll get to the action at this show. This intimate circus experience offers enough wow factor to pack a whole big top but enough intricacies that you’ll be glad to be watching it at The Ringling’s Historic Asolo Theater. Runs through Aug. 3.

‘Timeless Country’

7 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice

$25-$64

Call 218-3779.

There’s nothing better than a husband-wife duo made stronger by a shared passion. These two have opened for big-name stars, such as Toby Keith and Dwight Yoakam; toured internationally; and performed at various Las Vegas casinos and music venues. Their toe-tapping show, which will kick off Venice Institute for Performing Arts’ inaugural summer mainstage season, combines rock and classic country with songs by artists including Patsy Cline, George Jones and Dolly Parton.

Paranormal Investigation

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$45

Call 708-781-3124.

Get up close and personal with some of Sarasota’s spookiest spirits at this paranormal experience. This is not a ghost tour; it’s a true paranormal investigation run by a certified paranormal investigator and parapsychologist. Learn how to use their equipment to test for paranormal activity at this one-of-a-kind experience. Advance reservations required, and no refunds will be issued.

Sunday

Steve Barton Show

10 a.m. at Wyland Gallery, 314 John Ringling Blvd.

Free admission

Call 388-5331.

Come see work by a master of tropical landscapes, Steve Barton. The contemporary artist’s work offers visitors a look into his artistic process and his passion for painting. Barton is an official Disney artist and is famous for his signature “wavy” frames.

Nik’s Pick: HD at the Opera House: Three Ballets

Triple the ballets, triple the fun. Experience a three-for-one screening of Christopher Wheeldon’s “Within the Golden Hour,” set to a unique score by Ezio Bosso; “Medusa,”acclaimed contemporary choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui’s first work for The Royal Ballet; and “Flight Pattern,” Crystal Pite’s moving exploration of the refugee crisis.

If You Go

When: 1:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

Tickets: $20

Info: Call 328-1300.

Drag Queen Bingo Bonanza

8 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20

Call 925-3869.

LDG Productions presents Sarasota’s beloved queen, Beneva Fruitville, in the naughtiest game of bingo in town. Enjoy performances by special quests and plenty of surprises — you’re in

for a wild night.

Monday

Karaoke Monday

9 p.m. at The Beach Club, 5151 Ocean Blvd.

Free admission

Call 349-6311.

Every Monday night is karaoke night at The Beach Club, and with Emcee Dallas behind the mic and The Reverend DJ Lalo offering a plethora of songs for your most Snapchat-ble performance, there’s fun in store. Singers get a free mixed shot after their first song. Service industry employees also get 50% off all drinks.

Tuesday

‘Summer Showcase’

11 a.m. Dabbert Gallery, 46 S. Palm Ave.

Free admission

Call 955-1315.

There are few ways to better escape the sizzling heat of summer than a trip to a cool, creative art gallery. Head to Dabbert to enjoy a group show of diverse, award-winning artists from the U.S.— California, New York, Wisconsin, Missouri and Florida — and all the way across the ocean in Australia. Nine of Sarasota’s best artists will also be showcasing work to get your local fix, too. Runs through Sept. 30, and gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

‘Come Together: When the ’60s Met the ’70s’

7:30 p.m. at Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$18-$39

Call 366-9000.

Take a trip back in time with this fun Florida Studio Theatre revue. Tap your toes along to the most iconic songs of the musical

landscape from 1965-1975, including pieces by Cher, The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel and more. Runs through July 21.

Wednesday

Carl Rimi

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

If you can capture the attention of travelers aboard a cruise with endless entertainment options, chances are you can maintain the interest of a more intimate comedy club crowd. But comic Carl Rimi, a frequent Carnival Cruise Line performer, does more than that. Carnival representatives say they admire his hard work and dedication to his craft, and his focus on observational humor is a common fan favorite. Runs through July 7.