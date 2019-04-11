This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, April 18

THURSDAY

Gods, Goddesses & Myths

10 a.m. at the bronze life-sized John Ringling near Crab & Fin, 420 St. Armands Circle

From $17.95

Call 893-4664.

Ever wonder the story behind the statues on St. Armands? Sure, you can read the plaque, but this 90-minute tour will dive into the back story of these pieces, many of which date from the 1920s and were brought from Europe by John and Mable Ringling.

‘A Designed Life: Contemporary American Textile’ Exhibit

Noon at Center for Architecture Sarasota, 265 S. Orange Ave.

Free admission

Call 350-5430.

The definition of art is always up for debate, and to the team at Center for Architecture, it can even include everyday items like containers. “A Designed Life: Contemporary American Textile, Wallpapers, Containers and Packaging” features artistic designs from 1951-1954, and it’s on display through April 30.

Sailor Circus presents ‘Celebrate 70!’

7 p.m. at Sailor Circus Arena, 2075 Bahia Vista St.

$15-$28.

Call 355-9805.

Sailor Circus is celebrating seven decades of youth circus artistry this season, so join in the festivities and learn about the history of the program through demonstrations of how far it has come. These student performances will be the first in the newly renovated arena. Runs through April 27.

Jim McCue

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

Founder of The Boston Comedy Festival, New York Comedy Competition and Cheers Comedy Club, Jim McCue is ready to bring his jokes to Sarasota. Enjoy an evening with McCue, who has been featured on Comedy Central, Comcast Comedy Spotlight, NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and more. Runs through Sunday.

‘Third Time’s a Charm’

7:30 p.m. at Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

$15

Call 752-5351.

The SCF Bradenton Symphony Orchestra is celebrating the end of its third season with a performance of Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 3, Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 3 featuring SCF violin instructor Felicia Brunelle, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3. Those interested in learning more about the music performed in this program, there’s a conductor-led discussion (featuring drinks) prior to the concert at 6:30 p.m. in the adjacent gallery.

Boz Scaggs — Out Of The Blues Tour 2018

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $67

Call 953-3368.

Don’t be blue — it’s almost the weekend! And Grammy Award-winner Boz Scaggs is in town with his Out of The Blues Tour. Enjoy several favorites as well as new songs at this dynamic concert.

FRIDAY

Towles Court Art Walk

5 p.m. at Towles Court Artist Colony, 1938 Adams Lane

Free admission

Call 266-7318.

Every third Friday, enjoy a stroll through the Towles Court Artist Colony for food, various types of art and live music by Latin Rendezvous.

‘Minding the Gap’ Screening

6:30 p.m. in the Mildred Sainer Auditorium, New College of Florida, 5313 Bay Shore Road

Free admission

Call 487-5000.

Get ready to talk masculinity, race, family and more at this screening hosted by the gender studies program at New College of Florida. Oscar-nominated Director Bing Liu will be present for a post-screening discussion of his film, which follows three young men and their transition to adulthood.

Nik’s Pick: Beach Lion on KRS-One 420 Boombox Tour

Get a taste of some of the best in EDM and hip-hop with this concert hosted by locals Chris Wanta (an award-winning DJ and music artist who goes by Anything but Broke) and Matteo Kelly (a lyricist with the stage name FloJangles). Together, Wanta and Kelly make up the duo Beach Lion, who will perform along with musical legends KRS One and several other artists.

If You Go

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Sarasota Skybar, 1927 Ringling Blvd.

Tickets: $30; at the door $40

Info: Call 789-5415.

‘In a Word’

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$5-$31

Call 321-1397.

What would you do if your child (or someone else you love unconditionally) disappeared? It’s been two years since the disappearance of Fiona’s son, and she refuses to stop looking for him. Grief and comedy come together as this mother mentally retraces her steps back to that calamitous day to expose a vital, previously missed piece of the puzzle. Co-Artistic Director Summer Wallace will act in the lead role of this multi award-winning work.

SATURDAY

Homegrown Palooza

11 a.m. at Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd,.

$10

Email [email protected].

Get ready to rock, Sarasota. West End 941 Productions is hosting the city’s first full-blown local rock festival featuring headliner Twinkle and Rock Soul Radio, so sit back, sip some brews, enjoy a bite at the food truck and jam out at this new Sarasota tradition.

World Circus Day/Flea Market

11 a.m. at The Showfolks of Sarasota, 5204 N. Lockwood Ridge Road

Free

Call 359-2542.

Get a unique peek inside the hangout of Sarasota’s circus stars in celebration of World Circus Day. Enjoy handmade circus costumes, displays of model circuses, vendors of circus memorabilia, performances by special guests, face painting, Clown Town Collies photo booth and more.

‘Noises Off’

2 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

From $28.80

Call 351-8000.

Camaraderie and dysfunction are central to this precisely timed, cunning and hilarious comedy. The story centers on a misfit company of actors tripping over themselves in a frenzied final rehearsal of the British sex farce “Nothing On.” It couldn’t be going worse, seeing as sardines are even flying everywhere. Chaos ensues — brace yourself.

FST Improv: FST Freestyle

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$12-$15

Call 366-9000.

Join Florida Studio Theatre for the funniest night in town. A whole new style of show that moves quickly and promises to deliver more laughs per minute than any other show you’ve seen. With a mix of games, music and more, FST Freestyle will be the most unique improv show you’ve ever been a part of. Runs through June 29.

Alan Cumming: ‘Legal Immigrant’

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $47

Call 953-3368.

Tony Award-winning actor Alan Cumming returns to the Van Wezel for this timely show. Join this Scottish-born performer in celebration of his 10 years as an American citizen, in which he’ll share what it’s like to be an immigrant in today’s America. Enjoy this smorgasbord of songs, stories, jokes and more.

SUNDAY

‘Wednesday’s Child’

2 and 7 p.m. at Gompertz Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $36

Call 366-9000.

This world premiere play starts off with an issue familiar to many American couples: fertility. So Susan and Martin Merrit hire Becca Connor to serve as a surrogate. It’s the perfect solution — until Becca is found dead. An explosive investigation ensues as detectives Valez and Dixon begin uncover secrets that change everything. Runs through May 24.

MONDAY

Poetry Night

7 p.m. at The Elixir Tea House, 1926 Hillview St.

Free admission

Call 373-1800.

You can enjoy your tea with a sprinkle of spoken word every Monday night at The Elixir Tea House. From 7-10 p.m., writers of all experience levels are encouraged to participate at this snap-filled event. Whether you’re a poet (and you didn’t even know it) or you just want to sit back, sip and listen, everyone is welcome.

‘Working Notes — A World Premiere’

8 p.m. First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave.

$20; students $10

Email [email protected].

Sarasota’s premiere contemporary music group, ensemblenewSRQ, is yet again showcasing a world premiere commission. Enjoy this new percussion concerto by renowned Portuguese composer Andreia Pinto Correia and featuring soloist George Nickson. The concert also features Brad Williams in a reprisal of his role as actor/musician in Berio’s Trombone Sequenza, as well as John Harbison’s 6th String Quartet, which blurs the line between the stage and the audience in an inspiring work celebrating acceptance.

WEDNESDAY

Kellen Erskine

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

Spend your hump day the right way — laughing. Comic Kellen Erskine made his late night TV debut on TBS’s “Conan” in 2018, was featured on season 7 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and was chosen for the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. Enjoy a wholesome evening of fun with this clean comic.

Don’t Miss: Renee Linnell Book Signing and Talk

Florida native Renee Linnell spent seven years in a Buddhist cult. Once she realized she was being brainwashed, she got out, and the personal journey of understanding how it all happened is documented in her memoir “The Burn Zone.” Hear Linnell discuss how mourning the loss of her parents and exploring life’s biggest questions caused her to give up her power, and how she’s since regained her sanity and sense of self.

If You Go

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Barnes & Noble, 4010 S. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 949-254-3214.