Armed man robs Waffle House in Bradenton

An armed man robbed the Waffle House at 603 67th Street Circle East, Bradenton on Sunday at 5:45 p.m.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the man ordered everyone on the ground and demanded money from the register. A Waffle House employee opened the register and gave the man the cash inside, and he fled.

Deputies formed a perimeter but have not located the suspect. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a ski mask and jeans.