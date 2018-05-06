 Skip to main content
News
East County Sunday, May. 6, 2018 3 hours ago

Armed man robs Waffle House in Bradenton

Share
Suspect gets cash from register and flees.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

An armed man robbed the Waffle House at 603 67th Street Circle East, Bradenton on Sunday at 5:45 p.m.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the man ordered everyone on the ground and demanded money from the register. A Waffle House employee opened the register and gave the man the cash inside, and he fled.

Deputies formed a perimeter but have not located the suspect. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a ski mask and jeans.

Related Stories

Advertisement