A nine-and-a-half foot alligator captured in Manatee County on Wednesday was to be killed and processed for its meat and hide, according to state officials.

A couple in the University Place community, north of Cooper Creek Boulevard near Honore Avenue, found the alligator in their pool Wednesday morning and called Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which contracted an trapper at no cost to the residents, said Tammy Sapp, a spokesperson for the commission.

The alligator, once trapped, became the property of the trapper: The meat and hide help offset the cost of the trapping the animal, Sapp said.

“When the weather warms, alligators become more visible and active,” Sapp said in an email. “We have a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program to address concerns about specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.”

Some ways to stay safe in the summertime include keeping away from alligators and never feeding them, swimming only in designated swimming areas during the daytime and keeping pets on a leash away from water.

Anyone with concerns about an alligator can call 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).