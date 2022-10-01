All Manatee County residents have water service again

Manatee County announced Saturday afternoon that water service was back for all county customers.

Customers in mobile home parks and those on Anna Maria Island remain on a water boil advisory through Sunday.

Although power has been restored to most of Manatee County’s lift stations, county officials ask that residents limit their showers, toilet flushing and laundry to reduce wastewater system impacts.

Manatee County asks that anyone experiencing a sewage issue call 311.

Manatee County officials went to Myakka City on Saturday to evaluate flood damage and to plan relief. Manatee County provided tarps, water and ice to those in need and were planning to provide food as well.

