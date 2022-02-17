Agave Bandido to open at Waterside Place of Lakewood Ranch

Agave Bandido, a Mexican-inspired restaurant and tequileria, has signed with Lakewood Ranch Commercial to occupy a 4,000-square-foot restaurant space at Waterside Place of Lakewood Ranch.

The restaurant plans an opening late in 2022 according to a Lakewood Ranch Commercial release.

The release said the restaurant "will feature a beautiful indoor bar as its focal point, offering more than 250 tequilas and mezcals." The restaurant will feature 2,000 square feet of patio space and a lakeside, outdoor bar.

“Our focus has always been to grow in highly sought-after suburban areas, which may have minimal hip locations for dining and nightlife,” says Mathew Baum, the president of ownership group Wolverine Management, in the release. “People want to have an exciting dining experience without driving half an hour into the city. Agave Bandido’s cuisine and atmosphere will offer those lively downtown elements conveniently close to home.”

According to the release, "the restaurant will feature many of the same design aesthetics as its flagship location in Pembroke Pines, Florida, including eye-catching murals and décor."

Kirk Boylston, the president of Lakewood Ranch Commercial, said Agave Bandido fits into the goal of leasing to "best-in-class.