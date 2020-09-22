The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced its semifinalists with 23 Sarasota County Schools students on the list.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for scholarships that began in 1955.

High school students enter the program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test and by meeting program entry and participation requirements. High scoring students are notified through their schools that they have qualified as either a commended student or semifinalist.

More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

From the approximately 16,000 semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level, and in February, they will be notified of the designation, which leads to college scholarships.

The district's finalists are as follows: