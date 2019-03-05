The Sarasota-Bradenton area is adding another global sports event to its resume.

The World Baseball Softball Commission (WBSC) and USA Baseball, alongside representatives from Visit Sarasota County, the Baltimore Orioles, the Bradenton Area Sports Commission and the Pittsburgh Pirates, announced Tuesday at the Seagate, Powel Crosley Estate that the 2021 U-18 Baseball World Cup, the 30th edition of the event, is coming to the area.

The U-18 World Baseball Cup trophy, at the announcement of the 2021 U-18 World Baseball Cup coming to Sarasota-Bradenton.

It will be the first event of its ilk to be hosted in the United States since 1995, when the country hosted the Junior World Championships. The event, which is held every two years, will feature teams made up of the top players aged 16-18, representing 12 countries. All 50 Cup games will be split between the Orioles' Ed Smith Stadium and the Pirates' LECOM Park in Bradenton, and will be televised globally.

The USA will gain an automatic bid into the Cup as the host team, but has historically done well in the event, being the four-time defending champion.

"USA Baseball is honored to be selected to host the U-18 Baseball World Cup, and we aim to provide a truly once-in-a-lifetime baseball experience to the athletes and fan who take part in this premier event," USA Baseball president Mike Gaski said.

USA Baseball CEO Paul Seiler announces the 2021 U-18 Baseball World Cup coming to Sarasota-Bradenton.

The announcement is the conclusion of a two-year bid process. USA Baseball CEO Paul Seiler said the organization was present at the 2017 World Rowing Championships to see how the area handled world-class events and how big the volunteer base was. Seiler said he was impressed with how that event was handled, calling it "Olympic quality or better."

Visit Sarasota County president Virginia Haley said her organization sent representatives to the 2017 U-18 Baseball World Cup in Thunder Bay, Ontario, to study the role of the community in the event in preparation for 2021. That event generated an economic impact of CAD 6.3 million (approx. $4.72 million) for the city.

"The world's best young players will have an iconic stage— the same stage where top professionals play and train — to perform and showcase their talents to the passionate fans in the stands and those watching across the world," WBSC president Riccardo Fraccari said.

The 2019 Cup will be held Aug. 30-Sept. 8 in Gijang, South Korea. Past US participants include Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper and San Diego Padres shortstop Manny Machado, while past international participants include Cincinnati Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig (Cuba), New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (Cuba) and Los Angeles Angels outfielder/pitcher Shohei Ohtani (Japan).

For more information on the event, visit SarasotaBradenton2021.com or follow @SARBRAD2021 on Instagram and Twitter. Ticket information will be available early next year.