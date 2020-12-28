2020: Top 10 real estate transactions on Longboat

Regents Court

Mike and Michele McKee, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 845 Longboat Club Road to A.K.R. Sunderlin, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $16.5 million. Built in 2005, it has six bedrooms, six-and-two-half baths, a pool and 17,714 square feet of living area.

6021 Gulf of Mexico Drive

Longboat Key

Randall Welch and Cynthia Heit-Welch, trustees, of Beaver Creek, Ohio, sold their home at 6021 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John Lueken, trustee, of Louisville, Ky., for $13 million + $1. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, five-and-three-half baths, a pool and 7,174 square feet of living area.

825 Longboat Club Road

Regents Court

P&W Charters LLC sold the home at 825 Longboat Club Road to 825 LBK LLC, trustee, for $10.5 million. Built in 2002, it has six bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 12,619 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $12.5 in 2011.

15 Lighthouse Point

Lighthouse Point

David Hoche and Robert Martin, trustees, of Tampa, sold the home at 15 Lighthouse Point Drive to Juan Andres Mascuana and Marina Plaza Fernandez, of Chestnut Hill, Mass., for $7.9 million. Built in 2002, it has five bedrooms, seven-and-a-half baths, a pool and 9,157 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $6.6 million in 2003.

Sleepy Lagoon

Gordon and Margaret Hartman sold their home at 6301 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Sunset Key LLC for $7.5 million. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,571 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $5.7 million in 2013.

Lido

Carl and Svetlana Janglin, of Sarasota, sold their home at to Cougtwins FL LLC for $6,825,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,640 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.36 million in 2000.

Orchid Beach Club Residences

Clifford and Margaret Sears, of Sarasota, sold their Unit PH 1102 condominium at 2050 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Timothy Patrick Keenan and Kathleen Fehlan Keenan, of Oak Hill, Va., for $5.35 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 5,987 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.62 million in 2005.

Lido

Christina Landry, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1339 Westway Drive to William and Janice Farber, of Sarasota, for $5.2 million. Built in 1959, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,370 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.15 million in 1999.

Lido

Kevin Fulcher, trustee, and Kimberly Deme-Fulcher, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1418 John Ringling Parkway to Laura Christine Muth, trustee, of Sarasota, for $5 million. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,314 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3.25 million in 2011.

Lido

Kent and Jean Williams, trustees, sold the home at 1461 John Ringling Parkway to Barr Properties LLC for $4,925,000. Built in 2002, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,165 square feet of living area.