1350 Main Residential condo sells for $2,175,000

A condominium in 1350 Main Residential tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Isabelle Starn, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 1606 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Charles Wood III and Miriam Wood, trustees, of Cambridge, Mass., for $2,175,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,251 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,199,000 in 2014.

SARASOTA

Southpointe Shores

Andrei and Natalia Zapolsky, of Osprey, sold their home at 1703 Little Pointe Circle to James Daly, Linda Daly, Kristina Brightbill, of Sarasota, for $1.7 million. Built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,189 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.2 million in 2014.

The Landings

Robert and Kristy Lonsdale, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5155 Kestral Park Lane to Carol Cotner, trustee, of Osprey, for $1.35 million. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,130 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $725,000 in 2012.

Bay Point Park

William Saba and Jennifer Saba, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1124 S. Orange Ave. to Michael and Julie Naughton, of New York City, for $925,000. Built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,753 square feet of living area.

Golden Gate Point

Colette Eggleston, of Sarasota, sold the home at 509 Golden Gate Point to 509 Golden Gate Point Inc. for $835,000. Built in 1950, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,270 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 1989.

McClellan Park

Eric and Celene Berman, of Charleston, S.C., sold their home at 2133 Oriole Drive to Noel Verbruggen and Michelle Calvert, of Sarasota, for $725,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,862 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,000 in 2001.

Rivo at Ringling

Judith Economus and Rhonda Kempe sold their Unit 607 condominium at 1771 Ringling Blvd. to Richard Pelton, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,805 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $520,700 in 2006.

Alta Vista Street

Richard Mikesh, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1742 Alta Vista St. to Mission Property Partners LLC for $550,000. Built in 1943, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $26,000 in 1977.

Pine Shores Estates

Max and Paula Nuebler, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 6109 Hollywood Blvd. to Lan Thi Kirk, trustee, of Sarasota, for $440,000. The first was built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,497 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 794 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $26,500 in 1973.

Sunset Towers

Joseph Arabia, trustee, of Glen Mills, Pa., sold the Unit 707 condominium at 11 Sunset Drive to Mary Seville, of Sarasota, for $429,500. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,420 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $191,000 in 1998.

Cityscape at Courthouse Centre

Michael and Martha Mumma, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 11 condominium at 1990 Main St. to Strobel Investments LP for $400,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,573 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $604,400 in 2005.

James Von Hubertz, of Siesta Key, sold his Unit 2 condominium at 1990 Main St. to Charlotte Humphrey and James Humphrey, trustees, of Chattanooga, Tenn., for $365,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,453 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2015.

Sapphire Shores

Paula Cocklin, of Ridgefield, Wash., sold the home at 4845 Brywill Circle to Amanda Richardson, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,648 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $121,000 in 1995.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Randolph and Natalie Herbert, of Boston, sold their home at 3426 Brookline Drive to Roger and Barbara Benson, of Sarasota, for $345,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,639 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2016.

Annette Cissell-Skoppe, of Deland, sold the home at 1976 Mid Ocean Circle to Vern Shetler, of Dundee, Ohio, for $336,900. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $64,000 in 1977.

Gulf Gate East

Russell and Judy Vickers, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6948 Easton Way to Nathan and Jennifer Tracy, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,667 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2000.

Ramon and Denise Porter, of Venice, sold their home at 6576 Waterford Circle to Kristina and Charles Wall, of Sarasota, for $317,500. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,657 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,600 in 2001.

Riverwood Park

Garrett DiFazio and Barbara Robillard, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4741 Riverwood Circle to Jessica Simone, of Sarasota, for $319,000. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,088 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2015.

The Landings South

Stephen and Constance Small, of Newton Center, Mass., sold their Unit 104 condominium at 5281 Heron Way to Joyce Rowe, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,588 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2012.

Sun Haven

Daniel Uddgren, of Gothenburg, Sweden, sold his home at 5602 New York Ave. to Michael Saldana and Yeli Colon, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,988 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2015.

Woodbridge Estates

Keith and Deena Bryan, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 48 condominium at 2640 Moss Oak Drive to Noel and Karla Hoover, of Sarasota, for $294,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,297 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $231,000 in 2014.

Ridgewood

Linda Wehle, of Palm Harbor, sold the home at 2345 Oak Terrace to Mandy LLC for $250,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,150 square feet of living area.

South Gate

Elliot and Elizabeth Rose, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3379 Bougainvillea St. to Robert and Linda Campbell, of Sarasota, for $289,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2014.

SIESTA KEY

Horizons West

Massala Properties LLC sold the Unit 605 condominium at 6140 Midnight Pass Road to Carlson 605 LLC for $1.19 million. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,296 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $725,000 in 2015.

Harbour Towne

Elena Stanislav Slobounov and Semyon Slobounov, of Clearwater, sold their Unit 220 condominium at 1315 Dockside Place to John Pinski, of Buffalo, N.Y., for $700,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $699,000 in 2015.

Siesta Woods

Gene and Melody Lamont, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5194 Siesta Woods Drive to Benjamin and Natalie Gutwein, of Sarasota, for $680,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,228 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $407,000 in 2002.

Coquille

Steven Weinstein and Rita Friga and Susan Murphy, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 209 condominium at 1167 Coquille St. to Justin and Sharlynn Naylon, of Powell, Ohio, for $545,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,455 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $429,900 in 2013.

Sunrise Cove

Paul and Sharlene Dowling, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 415 condominium at 8911 Midnight Pass Road to Cheryl and Thomas Gregory, of Sarasota, for $414,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,093 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2001.

Whispering Sands

Patricia Taylor, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 306 condominium at 225 Hourglass Way to Pauline Allyn, trustee, of Boxford, Mass., for $380,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 1989.

Polynesian Gardens

Maryjane Kapela, trustee, of Aurora, Ohio, sold the Unit L-4 condominium at 1119 N. Moonmist Court to Elmo and Peggy Pasquinelly, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, for $320,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 900 square feet of living area.

PALMER RANCH

Turtle Rock

Richard and Karen Drass, of The Villages, sold their home at 4799 Hanging Moss Lane to Katherine Goldberg, trustee, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,999 square feet of living area.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Kathleen Gallo, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3818 Torrey Pines Way to Jeffrey and Amy Piccolomini, of West Chester, Pa., for $540,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,618 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,000 in 1992.

Michael Hunnicutt, trustee, of Westchester, N.Y., sold the home at 3764 Prairie Dunes Drive to Daniel and Jacqueline Ryan, of Gainsville, Va., for $346,500. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,163 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $224,900 in 1994.

Marbella

Robert Agnew, trustee, of Arlington, Va., sold the home at 4117 Via Mirada to David and Linda Burry, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,238 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $288,100 in 1991.

Villa Palmeras

Elise Veigh, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4472 Calle Serena to Beatrice Stryker, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,498 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2014.

Mira Lago at Palmer Ranch

Karl and Gertrud Mueller, trustees, sold the home at 3913 Alamanda Drive to Thaigo Luiz Lima Braga and Raissa Pires Cacique Afonso, of Sarasota, for $292,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,859 square feet of living area.

OSPREY

Oaks

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 244 Osprey Point Drive to Marianne Siegal, of Osprey, for $940,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,139 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $825,000 in 2014.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Josephine Kilgallon, of Osprey, sold the home at 1140 Mallard Marsh Drive to Patricia Stuart and Gary Casey, of Osprey, for $610,400. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,483 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,100 in 2000.

James Tanielian, of Warren, Mich., sold the home at 820 Goldenpond Court to Barbara O’Brien, of Upperco, Md., for $425,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $587,000 in 2005.

South Creek

Tracy Gunn, Tampa, and Lesley Modaff, of Colorado Springs, Colo., sold the home at 507 S. Creek Drive to David and Deborah Hawley, of Osprey, and David Hawley, of Orlando, for $595,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,688 square feet of living area.

Sorrento Shores

Stuart and Karen Kortie, of Osprey, sold their home at 379 Renoir Drive to Michele Sabattini, trustee, of Osprey, for $420,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,466 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2014.

Bay Oaks Estates

Herbert Smith and Barbara Collentine-Smith, of Osprey, sold their home at 539 Pine Ranch E. Road to Alan and Laurel Pennington, of Osprey, for $380,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,088 square feet of living area.

Rivendell

Dusan Padalik, of Sarasota, sold his home at 751 Anna Hope Lane to David and Megan Abad, of Osprey, for $335,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,295 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2012.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Richard and Tamara Wires sold their home at 2066 Tocobaga Lane to William and Catherine Morrison, of Nokomis, for $450,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,466 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $337,900 in 2014.

Sorrento East

Debra Johnson, of Mills River, N.C., sold her home at 125 Da Vinci Drive to Francis and Amelia Schanz, of Richboro, Pa., for $280,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,375 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $181,000 in 2000.