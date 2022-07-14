10 fun things to do in Sarasota

Sarasota has always been a visitor hot spot, but its status as a tourist magnet seems to have only grown in the past few years.

If you're recently moved to the area, expect friends for a week or two or are spending your hard-earned cash on a beach vacation, you might be curious about what there is to do in our area that doesn't involve crowds or admission fees.

Yes we have the beaches, and a particularly photogenic Ringling Bridge (especially at night), but there are all sorts of other attractions (and a scavenger hunt or two) you can check out that'll make you feel right at home. Oh, and if you live here and haven't tried these experiences, what are you waiting for?

All of our choices are free and almost exclusively outdoors.

There are plenty of murals to find around town. (Photo by Harry Sayer)

1. Mural tour

Sarasota has incorporated a number of murals and street art into its design as of late, and you'll see colorful artwork adorning the walls of buildings and alleyways in downtown Sarasota and the Rosemary District, which is just north of downtown.

The Siesta Key Drum Circle always draws a crowd. (Photo by Harry Sayer)

2. Siesta Key drum circle

Siesta Key closes out the weekends with a friendly and lively drum circle right outside the main parking area. Peace and solace are good but when you've had your fill, listen to the growing drum beat and head over for a communal music space that'll provide a fun end to your beach vacation. And it's a great way to ward off the dreaded Sunday Scaries when you know Monday is just hours away.

Address: 948 Beach Road

Turtle Beach has great views (and less traffic) if you're in a pinch visiting Siesta Keys on weekends. (Photo by Harry Sayer)

3. Turtle Beach on Siesta Key

Siesta Key is a beautiful spot full of bright white sand and amazing water. It also can be a tourist trap that will ensnarl you in traffic right when you hit the Key and will destroy any kind of good mood you're feeling.

If the main parking area is full — and if it's almost any hour over the weekend, it likely will be — it's always good to have a backup plan. The Turtle Beach area at the far end of Siesta Key has good beach space and, importantly, more parking than you'd expect. If you're ever deep in it on a Saturday, might be best to get there before anyone else does.

Address: 9000 Blind Pass Road

Who doesn't like to watch airplanes land? (File photo)

4. Go plane watching

Sure air travel is a mess these days, but watching from the outside hasn't changed one bit. Who doesn't look up when the roar of a Boeing or an Airbus passes overhead? Along the eastern border of Sarasota-Bradenton Airport, off West University Parkway/15th East, there's a gravel lot along the perimeter fence to get as close as possible to takeoffs and landings. With the help of an app such as Flight Aware and a site called ATC Live, you can know what plane is coming in from where and hear the crew and the tower talking with each other. Oh, and bring sunscreen.

Directions: Turn north at W. University Parkway from University Parkway and follow along until you begin seeing the airport's perimeter fencing.

What are these doors for? Who lives in them? Are we being invaded? It's hard to say. (Photo by Harry Sayer)

5. Find the tiny doors

When you're walking about Sarasota proper, you may come across a peculiar sight — small, gnome-sized doors beneath trees, hotels and other major buildings around town. Are they a colorful and inspired art project? Maybe the staying places for an elf population that's made Sarasota their home? We haven't found the answer, but maybe you will. Check the Instagram page to get clues and hints to where each is.

Location: All over town, but St. Armands Circle is a good starting spot.

Instagram handle: @tinydoorssrq

Dancing and fun can always be found at the Fresh Fridays block parties. (File photo)

6. Fresh Fridays

Sarasota has started a Fresh Fridays monthly block party series that brings music, games and accessories and fun to various gathering spots on the first Friday of every month. If you're in town on those particular days, be sure to check it out.

Website: FreshFridaysSarasota.com

The new trolley system is a breezy way to get around town. (File photo)

7. Catch a trolley

If you're not here for long and want to see as much as you can (without having to deal with tricky parking), the city recently started its trolley program that will take you throughout downtown Sarasota and to the south end of Lido Key and back. Beyond a simple form of transportation, the open-air vehicles elicit waves from passers-by, especially when the drive rings the trolley bell. Look for trolley stop signs along Main Street, Bayfront Drive, Ringling Causeway and beyond

Website: SarasotaBayRunner.com

It's relaxing to talk a walk (or bike ride) around Nathan Benderson Park. (Photo by Harry Sayer)

8. Nathan Benderson Park

Many tourist spots can get congested so if you're looking to get away from that and still enjoy your time, Nathan Benderson Park is a good fit. The 3.5 mile walking and exercise space surrounds a body of water often used for rowing competitions and the like. Plus there's a massive tower at the end of your walk you can scale to enjoy the view.

Address: 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle

Check off how many "Spread Love" signs you can see in one weekend. (Photo by Harry Sayer)

9. Spread Love signage

If you see countless signs, stickers, paintings and street art telling you to "Spread Love", you aren't haven't tumbled into an inspirational video. Local artist Brandon Thrift has spent months upon months painting and sharing these signs with locals at every corner of our area. See how many you can spot while out and about on the town.

Instagram handle: @artbybrandonthrift

The Ringling Museum of Art is free on Mondays. (Photo by Harry Sayer)

10. Free days at the Ringling Museum

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art is always a hot spot for tourists, but it becomes even more appealing on Mondays when admission to the grounds is free. One can make a whole afternoon of exploring the bayfront gardens.

Website: Ringling.org