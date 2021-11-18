Over the past year and a half at the Child Protection Center (CPC), we have seen the devastating effects this pandemic has had on child abuse. COVID-19 has placed the most vulnerable children of our community at even greater risk as families have faced mounting stress, financial uncertainty, unemployment, and health concerns, all while children spent extended periods in the home and without access to schools or other safe places. Our Child Protection Team saw a serious rise in critical cases and a sharp increase in sexual abuse.

In our recent fiscal year (July 2020-June 2021), the Child Protection Team provided 16.89% more intervention services than the previous year, such as medical exams and forensic interviews. The Therapy program has also experienced an unprecedented need for services as well as additional staff; despite increasing services by11.33%, a waiting list of verified victims of child abuse in need of therapy has continued to grow and peaked at 70+children.

To provide funding for these critical needs, CPC has received a $150,000 Match Challenge, led by Roger Pettingell, Jerry and Fay Bainbridge,Keith Monda and Veronica Brady,Pamela Hughes, and Gail and SkipSack. Thanks to these generousdonors, all donations made throughthe end of the year will be matched.

We have an urgent need for ourcommunity to join us in this challenge. Donations of any size help provide life-saving services for children. Your support allows CPC to not only continue the fight against child abuse, but strengthen against it.

"We're already doing more as anagency in spite of COVID-19," saidDoug Staley, CPC's Executive Director."But we need to do even more. More prevention services, more intervention services, and more therapy services. No child should ever have to wait for therapy. Lack of funding and resources CANNOT be the reason that these children remain on a waiting list."