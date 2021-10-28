October is spooky season, but that doesn’t mean frightening noises should be coming from your A/C. Granted, its regular operation is not whisper-quiet, but additional loud and disruptive sounds can be an indicator of a moderate to severe issue – often a sign it’s time to repair key components or replace your system.

To help you diagnose the issue with your air conditioner, here are some of the most common cooling system noises you may hear and what to do next.

Screech

A screeching noise typically means the issue is coming from one of two places: your fan motor or your compressor. If it’s your fan motor, you will hear the sound while the fan is running. If you hear the screeching noise only when your A/C first kicks on, then the issue is most likely with your compressor. If this is the case, shut off your A/C immediately. In both scenarios, we recommend calling an HVAC technician.

Squeal

Squealing noises are usually caused by the bearings on your condenser fan’s motor. Newer units utilize direct-drive motors without belts, which pull air across the condenser coils in your compressor. If this is the case, you may hear squealing from your outdoor unit, indicating that the motor needs to be replaced. Again, call a professional to take care of this issue.

Bang

A banging noise from the outside unit is an indicator of a problem with the compressor. As your A/C system reaches the end of its lifespan, it is not uncommon for parts to become loose. The banging sound is caused by these detached components hitting the framing of the unit. If you consistently hear a bang, you will need to call a professional.

Buzz

If your compressor is having issues starting up combined with a buzzing noise, blame your capacitor. The capacitor is needed to kickstart your system. If it’s damaged, it won’t be able to provide enough juice for the system to start up – and will make that buzzing noise while trying. Most likely, you will need a pro to replace the capacitor.

Bubble

A gurgling or bubbling noise that occurs whenever your air conditioner is running may mean that the drain line is clogged or cracked. Schedule an appointment with a technician to check and clear the line.

The Badger Bottom Line

The spooky sounds of Halloween can be fun this time of year, but if you're hearing your cooling system screech, squeal, bang, buzz or bubble, you should probably get it checked out.