The Meadows Country Club, one of the best full-service private clubs in the Sarasota area for more than 40 years, has launched a major revitalization campaign. This picture-book property nestled in the heart of Sarasota with three distinctive golf courses, 17-HarTru tennis courts, a junior Olympic pool and custom fitness programs, was purchased by the Meadows Community Association (MCA) several years ago. The MCA then leased the property back to The Meadows Country Club. This unique partnership between the Club and the Community guarantees the community maintains control of its green space and affords community members access to select Club facilities. The Club and MCA management worked together to create an exciting vision for the private club that offers members first-rate golf, tennis, fitness and dining facilities in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

The Meadows Golf Course, a private championship course designed in 2004 by renowned golf architect Ron Garl, was completely renovated this summer and will be ready for play in January 2021. The million-and-a-half-dollar restoration project, led by David Johnson of JGCC Golf features all new greens, bunkers, fairways and tees and promises players of all skill levels a challenging and rewarding experience. Our two semi-private courses, The Highlands and The Groves have also seen great improvements, including a completely new second hole green for The Highlands course and new greens for The Groves course.

Often called the most beautiful complex in Southwest Florida, the tennis facility is also being enhanced. The deck area is being expanded to offer more outdoor dining and socializing options and we are revitalizing the landscaping surrounding the tennis courts.

Plans are on the drawing board for a new community lifestyle and wellness facility, and our dining areas are also slated for updating in the near future. Our banquet area, The Regency Room, was also renovated and is ready to host member and outside events. All Club members are invited to take advantage of the amenities, activities and facilities of the Meadows community, including the 14-miles of biking and walking paths, fitness trail, pickleball courts and the more than 70 activities and events for all ages.

The Meadows Country Club has it all. Great location minutes from downtown and UTC Mall, incredible natural beauty, top-notch facilities and events and activities for everyone, bringing true meaning to their tagline: “Join for the lifestyle. Stay for the friendships.” Call Glenda Bachner at 941-371-6000 ext. Ext. 245 or visit meadowscc.org for more information.