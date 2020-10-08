"Children bear the consequences of two things: what we do, and what we fail to do. It starts with you and it starts with us. We can break the cycle." - Diana and Brian Roberts

The Child Protection Center has an urgent need to raise $315,000 before December 31st. Our generous family of donors have created an amazing opportunity for you to TRIPLE your impact through TWO matching challenges.

Donations of $5-$500 per month made at FlanzerTrust.org will be matched by the matching program of the Louis & Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust. This is a simple way to instantly double your impact.

In addition, the CPC family of supporters has formed a fundraising coalition with matching funds of up to $135,000 to combat the drastic effects COVID-19 has had on the nonprofit. As fundraising events and grants have been cancelled due to the pandemic, critical cases of child abuse have increased. All of CPC’s program services have seen higher demand in recent months, most notably a 13% increase in reports for child sexual abuse in comparison to this time last year. The organization expects child abuse reports to increase further as children leave isolation and re-enter schools, making the need greater than ever. Both one-time and monthly donations made through FlanzerTrust. org will be matched again through this coalition, tripling your dollar’s impact in the community. CPC encourages monthly giving for long lasting and sustainable impact in the fight against child abuse.

Doug Staley, Executive Director of the Child Protection Center commented, “Child abuse does not stop because there is a pandemic, and we must not place it on a waiting list. Many children have been isolated in an unsafe environment for months. It is essential that we are able to protect these children.”

“It is comforting to know your organization is there to help put the pieces back together. Providing the little survivors with the tools to deal with their emotions and understand that they are not at fault for what happened to them empowers them to take back what the offenders took from them.” - Lieutenant Andrew Leisenring

To find out more about how to double or even triple your donation go to CPCSarasota.org or call 941-365-1277.

Child abuse reports can be made at 1-800-962-2873.