The most obvious reason to get help early is that hearing problems can get worse if you ignore them.

Untreated hearing loss may result in serious long-term consequences to healthy brain functioning.

Though all human brains become smaller with age, shrinkage is accelerated in adults with hearing loss.

If you let mild, moderate, or severe hearing loss go untreated, research shows you're more likely to develop dementia. But treating hearing loss with hearing aids has been shown to help.

Sometimes the most difficult task is to get your loved one to acknowledge their hearing loss issue and seek the help that they need.

Most of those going through hearing challenges may not be ready to admit it to the people around them. If you see a loved one beginning to show signs such as loud tv volumes, difficulty talking on the phone, requests to repeat words, or even social isolation it may be time to have a conversation with them about bettering their hearing. Having a loved one involved may encourage them to start seeking the help that they need.

Going through hearing loss is never easy on anyone. Having support from family and friends goes a long way for anyone going through this process. Make sure to always be patient with your loved ones and encourage them along the way of their journey to better hearing. Just by offering your emotional support and listening to their hearing goals you’re already on your way to helping them through these challenges.

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER

Modern technology has been great for those going through hearing loss as well. Do some research for your loved ones and discover the new technology that can help them along the way. There are plenty of hearing devices with great benefits out there including tracking brain health and some that even include smart home technology.

TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF

While caring for a loved one with hearing loss you may start to put your own needs on the back burner. In order to give your loved one, the best care possible they also need you at your best! Always remember that self-care is just as important as caring for the needs of others.

