Family-owned Sarasota Compounding Pharmacy has been serving the community for more than 40 years with its innovative compounding to provide solutions for a wide array of patients’ health conditions.

Besides providing specialized medication modalities, owner and pharmacist Gerry Letendre also believes in working with and helping educate local physicians to better serve the patients. This May, Sarasota Compounding Pharmacy will host a special free webinar featuring guest physician Sara Hover, RPh, exclusively for local physicians interested in learning more about Low-Dose Naltrexone (LDN).

As a clinical researcher, with over 20 years experience as a compounding pharmacist, Hover is eager to inform the physicians who attend her presentation about the effects

of LDN. “I’ve seen so many success stories of people who benefited from the treatment,” Hover says.

LDN can help patients who face a wide range of challenges. It’s recently been studied as a potential treatment option for people with symptoms of gastrointestinal, autoimmune, dermatological and pain conditions, such as ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, HIV/AIDS, fibromyalgia and inflammatory conditions of the skin. Cancer patients have also seen benefits from compounded LDN, and those who struggle with anxiety, depression and other issues have shown improvements on the medication.

Because it’s compounded, LDN can be precisely created and dosed specifically to meet each patient’s individual needs.

During the webinar, Hover will share a few patients’ stories and studies, as well as discuss the way it works. “It’s such a unique mechanism,” she says. LDN is believed to increase endorphins, lower inflammation systematically and modulate cytokines, which are immune system proteins that can attack the body’s own tissue when they overproduce. It has the potential to do all that while having a very low side effect profile.

"Even if it can just alleviate some symptoms, it’s well worth it," says Hover.

After she has presented, physicians in attendance will have the opportunity to ask questions. Hover will also provide access to reference materials, including data, studies and abstracts. The webinar will be recorded and made available for future viewing to all registered physicians, even if unable to participate live.

If you are a Physician and interested to learn more about the Benefits of LDN, REGISTER TODAY!

PHYSICIANS’ EDUCATIONAL WEBINAR

Improving Patients’ Lives with Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN): What We Know

Mechanisms and Evidence

May 13 at 6 p.m.

Register Today