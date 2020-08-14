 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Members of Sarasota's VFW Post 3233 gather for a photo in front of Unconditional Surrender.

Veterans mark 75th anniversary of World War II's end

Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 |

Members of Sarasota's VFW Post 3233 gather for a photo in front of Unconditional Surrender.

Buy this Photo
Members of the Venice American Legion Post 159 stood in color guard duties.

Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 |

Members of the Venice American Legion Post 159 stood in color guard duties.

Buy this Photo
Jan Hamel delivers an opening prayer.

Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 |

Jan Hamel delivers an opening prayer.

Buy this Photo
About 100 people attended Friday's ceremony at the site of Unconditional Surrender.

Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 |

About 100 people attended Friday's ceremony at the site of Unconditional Surrender.

Buy this Photo
City Commissioner Hagen Brody delivered a proclamation, honoring veterans.

Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 |

City Commissioner Hagen Brody delivered a proclamation, honoring veterans.

Buy this Photo
Members of the American Legion fired a 21-gun salute alongside Tamiami Trail.

Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 |

Members of the American Legion fired a 21-gun salute alongside Tamiami Trail.

Buy this Photo
Carlos Moreira, president of the Sarasota County Veterans Commission, was the event's featured speaker.

Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 |

Carlos Moreira, president of the Sarasota County Veterans Commission, was the event's featured speaker.

Buy this Photo
Share
Gathering at the base of Unconditional Surrender recalls sacrifices, makes clear support for bayfront location of statue.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Veterans, families and well-wishers took time out of a hot Friday afternoon to pay homage to American and Allied forces on the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, emblematic of the announcement of Japan's surrender, ending World War II. 

City Commissioner Hagen Brody read a proclamation to the 100 or so gathered along Tamiami Trail. He was joined at the podium by Jim Berger, the commander of Sarasota's VFW Post 3233; Carlos Moreira, president of the Sarasota County Veterans Commission and Jan Hamel, who delivered an opening prayer. 

Other veterans groups, such as the American Legion, also attended. Post 159 from Venice served as the event's color guard. 

Berger made clear in his remarks that the veterans organizations in the area support the bayfront location of the statue inspired by photojournalist Alfred Eisenstaedt's iconic Times Square image, taken on Aug. 14, 1945. 

The statue will be moved to accommodate road construction in 2021, raising conversations about where to move it or if the city wishes to keep it. 

"This statue is ours,'' he told the crowd, to applause. 

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Longboat Key), offered his support for the statue in a statement released after the VJ Day ceremony.

“The statue is an iconic piece of Sarasota’s Bayfront and represents a celebration of the end of World War II,'' his statement read. "I have heard from many veterans and others in our community who strongly support keeping the statue right where it is and I agree with them -- it should not be relegated to some less-prominent location. ''

Related Stories

Advertisement