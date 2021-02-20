Two tied atop leaderboard heading into Suncoast Classic's final day

Hayden Buckley, 24, started the week on the 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic's alternate list.

He tried to gain entry through the tournament's Monday qualifying event but failed. By Thursday, however, Buckley had risen to the top of the alternate list and got the call about 10 minutes before his tee time.

Now he's tied for the tournament lead heading into Sunday.

Buckley and Billy Kennerly are tied for first at 12 under par heading into the final round of the tournament, held at Lakewood National Golf Club. Kennerly and Buckley both shot a three under par 68 on Saturday to take hold of the lead. Kennerly had a bogey, two birdies, and an eagle on the No. 4 hole, while Buckley had four birdies and a bogey.

Behind the leaders in third place is Ollie Schniederjans, who shot four under par Saturday and is at 11 under par for the tournament. He's been one of the most consistent golfers throughout the week, also shooting four under par on Friday and three under par on Thursday.

Tied for fourth behind Schniederjans are Anders Albertson and Brent Grant at 10 under par. Albertson shot three under par thanks to five birdies and two bogeys. Grant entered the day with a solo lead, but shot one over par Saturday and finds himself with work to do Sunday.

Golfers outside of the top five still have a chance on Sunday: there are seven golfers within striking disance at nine under par, just three strokes off the lead. It should make for a competitive and drama-filled Sunday.

The action resumes at 7:20 a.m. Sunday.