Top Sarasota-area real estate sales of 2021

1. Siesta Properties (Siesta Key)

Docket Gold Properties LLC sold three homes at 7660, 7711, and 7712 Sanderling Road to RDB 7712 LLC for $14 million. The property at 7660 was built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,016 square feet of living area. The property at 7711 was built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,616 square feet of living area. The The property at 7711 was built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, two pools and 6,480 square feet of living area.

2. Harbor Acres (Sarasota)

Mark and Kim Standish, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1452 Hillview Drive to 1452 Hillview Drive Real Estate Services LLC, trustee, for $13.25 million. Built in 1997, it has five bedrooms, five-and-three-half baths, a pool and 6,728 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $7 million in 2013.

3. Bay Island (Siesta Key)

David and Myrna Band sold their home at 4100 Flamingo Ave. to Benjamin Hanan, trustee, of Sarasota, for $12 million. The first property was built in 1923, it has four bedrooms, six baths, a pool and 6,330 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1995, it has one bedroom, one bath and 921 square feet of living area.

Look familiar? The top selling property for 2021 is the same property in our top-properties list from 2020. The Sanderling Road property sold in 2020 for $10.5 million.

4. Fiddler Bayou (Siesta Key)

Jeffrey Jones and Susan Jones sold their home at 4300 Higel Ave. to Chanel Holdings (Nevis) LLC for $12 million. Built in 2008, it has six bedrooms, six-and-three-half baths, a pool and 8,623 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $10.25 million in 2014.

5. Palmers (Casey Key)

Raymond and Jeanne Conrad sold two properties at 1588 N. Casey Key Road to 1588 North Casey Key LLC for $9.25 million. The first property was built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,321 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,416 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $9.9 million in 2009.

6. Siesta Key (Siesta Key)

Alok Sharma and Alisa Behne, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3500 Bayou Louise Lane to Jerald and Kathleen Anne Kamiel, of Alpine, N.J., for $8.05 million. Built in 2002, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,656 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.25 million in 2003.

7. Harbor Acres (Sarasota)

Douglas Secrest and Carmen D’Ambrosio, of Key Biscayne, sold their home at 1333 Vista Drive to John and Carol Bruno, of Sarasota, for $7.85 million. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,844 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.8 million in 2019.

8. Casey Key

Eugene Garro, trustee, and Patricia Garro, of Osprey, sold the home at 13 N. Casey Key Road to Ansel and Janet Schwartz, of Osprey, for $7.5 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,701 square feet of living area.

9. Harbor Acres (Sarasota)

Riverdore LLC sold the home at 1400 Harbor Drive to Cross Street Real Estate Services LLC for $7.4 million. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,402 square feet of living area.

10. (tie) Bay Island (Siesta Key)

Betsy Kane-Hartnett, Katherine Kane and Priscilla Kane Hellweg sold three properties at 539 Norsota Way to Cross Street Real Estate Services LLC, trustee, for $7 million. The first property was built in 1952, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 8,964 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 888 square feet of living area. The third property was built in 1983, it has one bedroom, one bath and 336 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $1,675,000 in 1989.

10. (tie) Casey Key

Baron Silverstein and Nanci Gelb, trustees, of Weston, Massachusetts, sold three properties at 316 N. Casey Key Road to Seven Ospreys LLC for $7 million. The first property was built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 5,597 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,139 square feet of living area. The third property was built in 2002, it has one bath and 384 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $523,000 in 2006.