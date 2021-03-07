 Skip to main content
Thomas Littrell, Rick Holgate and Paul Meador put on a show for guests.

The Crowley Museum and Nature Center brings frontier life to Sarasota with heritage festival

Trez Cole smithed new shapes to an interested crowd.

Olivia Parrish and Crowley CEO Dixie Resnick

Pat Wilson says she takes three to 10 hours weaving baskets.

David Sartwell went to work on splitting trees.

Denise Miller-Olverson and Melanie Gebers embraced the old-time outfits.

Denise Miller-Olverson sold pottery.

Megan Frazier knitted a kimono

Lara Rinehart had her gnomes on sale.

Phil Pagano handled the popcorn.

Dayle Stevens, Andre Rischard and Eddie Rischard

Mark and Kristine Rudnick

Beth Kovach boiled cane water into syrup.

Mike Heimsath was held up by Glen Yeater

Megan Frazier and Lauren Fritz knitted away.

Karl Rosebrock and Terry Evans

Nathan Rakay and Francis Zamora

Kinley and Bobby Judd

David Brasgalla

Eric McGrath led people on tractor rides.

Eric McGrath led people on tractor rides.

Eva Bailey, Linda Coker and Eli Bailey

Stacy Brown Jr. represented his Florida Skunk Ape Project

Bonita Miller as Annie Oakley, Jan Bland as Calamity Jan and Sue Dannels as Bobby Sue Perrywinkle

The 2021 Southwest Florida Heritage Festival celebrated frontier life on March 7.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Crowley Museum and Nature Center painted a vivid portrait of settler life with its annual Southwest Florida Heritage Festival on March 7. 

The annual event held at the museum grounds rebounded from a rainy first day with a lively festival that transported visitors to the old days of Florida, where settlers quilted, smithed, and created everyday items to live on the frontier. Volunteers and vendors dressed as settlers to put on fun shows, sell handmade items, and more.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

