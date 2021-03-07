The Crowley Museum and Nature Center brings frontier life to Sarasota with heritage festival

The Crowley Museum and Nature Center painted a vivid portrait of settler life with its annual Southwest Florida Heritage Festival on March 7.

The annual event held at the museum grounds rebounded from a rainy first day with a lively festival that transported visitors to the old days of Florida, where settlers quilted, smithed, and created everyday items to live on the frontier. Volunteers and vendors dressed as settlers to put on fun shows, sell handmade items, and more.