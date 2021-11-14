 Skip to main content
Judy Krasnow, Elana Gordon, Barbara Gross and Audrey Heimler

Temple Beth Israel hosts welcome back dinner

Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 |

Judy Blume, Len Libman and Bonney Libman

Lisa, Gabriel and Lee Mirman

Lee Ann Salle and Marge Saudy

Francine Achbar, Alan Freedman, Bob Gary and Holly Freedman

Paul Skversky, Betty Morse and Marvin Morse

Joyce Cooper, Sharon Schreiber and Miriam Goldfarb

Sven Mohr and Bonnie Haber

Karen Ginsburg, Ron Ginsburg, Anne Lieberman and Chuck Lieberman

Each place was set with a small plate to start the meal.

Attendees grabbed a glass of champagne as they walked in.

The temple welcomed 12 new members to the congregation, though there are more who weren't in attendance.

Nancy Cohen and Isaac Azerad

Attendees waited to be served at a buffet style dinner.

by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

A feast and friends were on the docket for Temple Beth Israel as dozens of members gathered for Shabbat services and supper on Nov. 12.

The event was celebratory, as many attendees got to see friends they hadn't seen since before the pandemic. Before dinner, Rabbi Stephen Sniderman recognized the work and effort that went into getting the congregation back together, as well as the serious losses of the community over the past year. 

The temple also recognized a dozen new members to the congregation who were in attendance at dinner, though more have joined since the last big gathering before the pandemic. Most newcomers were recently minted full-timers and had already been coming to the temple for years. One new member, Alan Freedman, is the son of two founding members of Temple Beth Israel. 

