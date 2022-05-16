 Skip to main content
Judy Javer, Nancy Eisenstat and Anne Lieberman

Temple Beth Israel hosts May Shabbat dinner

Judy Javer, Nancy Eisenstat and Anne Lieberman

Susan Landau, Kelli Veit and Marion Levine

Susan Landau, Kelli Veit and Marion Levine

Irwin Pastor, Sylvia Pastor and Sam Samelson

Irwin Pastor, Sylvia Pastor and Sam Samelson

Barbara Diznoff and Barbara Mishkin

Barbara Diznoff and Barbara Mishkin

The decor was themed to the season.

The decor was themed to the season.

Mindy Brandt and Jason Brandt

Mindy Brandt and Jason Brandt

Pat Gelber, Isaac Azerad and Phil Gelber

Pat Gelber, Isaac Azerad and Phil Gelber

Arlene Levy and Ralph Liebstein

Arlene Levy and Ralph Liebstein

Howard Veit, Robin Green and Jay Greenblatt

Howard Veit, Robin Green and Jay Greenblatt

Gayle Lewis, Kelli Veit and Karen Gary

Gayle Lewis, Kelli Veit and Karen Gary

Barbara Pressman and Miriam Goldfarb

Barbara Pressman and Miriam Goldfarb

Stuart Sinai accepted a certificate from Rabbi Stephen Sniderman

Stuart Sinai accepted a certificate from Rabbi Stephen Sniderman

Isaac Azerad spoke fondly of Stuart Sinai

Isaac Azerad spoke fondly of Stuart Sinai

More than 70 members and guests attended the social dinner.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Summer is fast approaching, and the snowbirds are flying north, but there are still plenty of people around Temple Beth Israel to celebrate Shabbat. The temple hosted a dinner before services on April 13. 

Attendees came to the temple for a social dinner and to catch up with friends. About 70 people attended, which is more than normal at this time of year. More residents are staying longer into the summer, so the temple decided to host another Shabbat dinner during the season. 

The event also marked the end of the temple's fiscal year, meaning that new leadership will soon be taking over. Stuart Sinai's presidency will end after two years, and Marion Levine and David Gorin will become co-presidents. Executive Director Isaac Azerad and Rabbi Stephen Sniderman spoke about Sinai's leadership and gave him a replica of his presidential parking plaque he's had for two years. 

"It would've been easy to give up and let things fall through the cracks, but Stuart (Sinai) was there with his wonderful presidential messages," Sniderman said. 

Dinner and services followed. 

