Selby Gardens hosts black and white night during Orchid Ball

The Orchid Ball was a lively black-and-white affair on Feb. 12.

Marie Selby Botanical Garden's premier fundraiser embraced its "Because The Night" theme with a creative aesthetic that paid tribute to the garden's new exhibit "Robert Mapplethorpe and Patti Smith: Flowers, Poetry and Light." The event's interior boasted black-and-white coloring and a clear plastic tent lining to give event more of an outdoor atmosphere. Event planner Nicole Kaney said the idea was to give the night a New York City rooftop feel.

Guests arrived at the gardens wearing unique and creative black-and-white designs and mingled for some time before settling in their seats for the program to begin. Selby President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki spoke to future plans for the gardens before the night's first course was served.

The night ended with outdoor dancing near the tent space.