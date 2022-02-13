 Skip to main content
Co-chairwomen Liebe Gamble, Ashley Kozel, Retta Wagner and president and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki

Selby Gardens hosts black and white night during Orchid Ball

The night had a New York-inspired black-and-white theme.

Allison O'Keeffe and Ross Johnston

Bill McComb and board chair Marianne McComb with president and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki and Rob Rominiecki

Becky Creighton, Ian Bland and Shavonne Simon

Tracey McCammack and Nicole Kaney

The Jade Strings quartet plays in the middle of the space.

Jeanette and Ashley Leon

Larry and Pat Thompson

Amy and Ted Langan

Tom Taylor and Margaret Wise

Ashley Hedrick and McKenzie Weirich

Adam Cromie and Nicole Christie

Nick and Sara Ferguson with Kait and Cash Shelton

Paula and Jake Sorg with Jennifer Lyon

Philip and Elizabeth Nace

Patty and Charles Clark with Lisa and Jerry Wells

Marlo Turner, Elena Rosenbaum and Jocelyn Udell

Marko Radisic

Katie and Rod Hollingsworth

Brendan and Krista Keats with Nicole and Jordan Baker

Emma Kate and Joe Silvestri

Chet Zoltak and Penny Hill

Anthony Long and Angel Wynn

Victoria and Erik Arroyo with Ernie and Ashley Cave

Margaret Waller with Ash and Vidisha Patel

Laura Lobdell and Darrel Flanel

Ariane Dart and co-chairwoman Retta Wagner

President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki spoke to Selby's future plans.

The annual fundraiser was held Feb. 12.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Orchid Ball was a lively black-and-white affair on Feb. 12. 

Marie Selby Botanical Garden's premier fundraiser embraced its "Because The Night" theme with a creative aesthetic that paid tribute to the garden's new exhibit "Robert Mapplethorpe and Patti Smith: Flowers, Poetry and Light." The event's interior boasted black-and-white coloring and a clear plastic tent lining to give event more of an outdoor atmosphere. Event planner Nicole Kaney said the idea was to give the night a New York City rooftop feel. 

Guests arrived at the gardens wearing unique and creative black-and-white designs and mingled for some time before settling in their seats for the program to begin. Selby President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki spoke to future plans for the gardens before the night's first course was served. 

The night ended with outdoor dancing near the tent space.

